Weekend Happenings: AIDS Walk, Barn Dance, Stonewall Bowling, NoDa Company Store

Looking to get out and about on yet another beautiful Charlotte weekend? Your social calendar will be brimming with activities before heading out to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday! Here are some of the highlights.

Friday, May 11, 5-9pm

Camp North End Friday Nights

Camp North End

1824 Statesville Ave

Charlotte, North Carolina 28206

The new, highly-talked-about development in northeast Charlotte begins its spring and summer Friday Night concert series with a new addition: The NoDa Company Canteen. An expansion from the original NoDa Company Store behind Smelly Cat Coffee, the Canteen will offer drinks and refreshments, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Hearts Beat as One Foundation. NoDa Company Store is owned by gay couple Joey Hewell and Scott Lindsley, so you’ll be supporting both an LGBTQ small business and non-profit!

More info…

Friday, May 11, 9pm

Barn Dance

Bar Argon

4544 South Blvd Suite H

Charlotte, North Carolina 28209

Southern Country Charlotte hosts one of its regular, monthly Barn Dances, complete with Country tunes, boot-stomping dances and drinks.

More info…

Friday, May 11, 8-10pm

Stonewall Bowling Kick Off Party

The Bar at 316

316 Rensselaer Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28203

Join the players and volunteers of Stonewall Sports Charlotte for drinks, fun, and a chance to pick up shirts for those participating in the upcoming bowling season. Those interested in learning more about the league are also encouraged to attend. More information can be found online.

More info…

Saturday, May 12, 8am

AIDS Walk Charlotte

Two Wells Fargo Center

325 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

AIDS WALK Charlotte will take place in uptown, after a morning program and awards, presented by advocacy group RAIN. “The walk is 1.8 miles long and takes the average person about 30 minutes,” organizers said. “AIDS WALK Charlotte is a family affair (kids and pets are welcomed) and open to all who want to participate.” More information is available online.

carolinarain.org. facebook.com/events/138214016825867.

About the author: Matt Comer is a staff writer for QNotes. He previously served as editor from October 2007 through August 2015.