AIDS Walk Charlotte raises hopes, funds for RAIN

Pictured Above: Hundreds participated in RAIN's 22nd annual AIDS Walk Charlotte on May 12. Photo Credit: RAIN, via Facebook.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds gathered on a beautiful, but warm Saturday morning this past weekend to remember those lost to the AIDS epidemic, raise hopes for survivors and raise funds for RAIN, the city’s largest AIDS service organization.

AIDS Walk Charlotte celebrated its 22nd annual event on Saturday, May 12, with a program at the Wells Fargo Plaza and Atrium, where emcees from local radio and TV stations were joined by the mascots from the Charlotte Knights and Carolina Panthers. Sir Purr even led dozens of AIDS Walk participants in a pre-walk stretching exercise.

The walk is RAIN’s most significant outreach, awareness and fundraising event each year.

This year, AIDS Walk Charlotte raised over $145,000 for the organization.

Top fundraising teams were separated by community groups, corporate fundraisers and individuals.

Bank of America came in at the top corporate spot, raising $14,390. RAIN Staff and Board raised over $21,000. Caldwell Presbyterian Church edged out Myers Park Baptist, raising over $7,000 to Myers Park’s $6,949.

Other top fundraisers included The Woodshed, Synchrony Charlotte, Baxter’s Friends, Morgan Stanley and the Peace Pipe. Top individual fundraisers were Richard Gibbons, Jaysen Foreman, Louis Kemp, Johnny Johnson, Timothy Lee, Keith Holcomb, Robert Dogens, Rick Gross, Jonathan Woods and Jonathan Cline.

