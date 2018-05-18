Our People: Q&A with Gabe Harrison

Artist, Entrepreneur

It doesn’t take long to conclude that Gabe Harrison, artist and entrepreneur behind Evolve + Rebel clothing, is driven in large part by a boundless curiosity. Intrigued by time travel and the adrenaline surge of amusement park rides, inspired by connections with other artists and the bending and fusion of genres, he manages to imbue even stark black-and-white tees with his own colorful personality. His work also resonates with social conscience, evoking underground music and street art to emphasize celebration of the “other,” the outsiders. Here, Harrison talks to qnotes about his values, his enthusiasms, and the wise words that guide his steps.

Which of your achievements are you most proud of?

Creating some of the best times and networking in the city with creatives.

What are you passionate about?

I’m very passionate about mixing fashion, art and technology.

What helps you relax when you’re feeling stressed?

Usually when I’m stressed I just pop in a little ‘90s alternative grunge.

What cheers you up when you’re feeling down?

Thinking of my family and how much love and support I’ll have from them.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Don’t forget to tie your shoes.”

How do you spend your free time?

Usually creating new things and content, and different concepts for projects and events.

We’ve all heard that smell is the sense most strongly tied to memory. What scents do you find most evocative?

Gasoline, road trips.

If you won a multi-million-dollar jackpot, what would you do with the money?

Create a cool permanent venue space for other creatives to network and showcase ideas and just hang out.

Are you an early bird or a night owl?

I’m definitely both night owl and early bird. Depends on the music before the night.

What household chore do you avoid at all costs?

Usually taking out the trash, but hey, someone’s gotta do it.

What possessions do you cherish most?

I cherish my game systems very much.

When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Funny, I’ve always wanted to be a theme park and roller coaster creator.

If you could live in any time period, past or future, anywhere in the world, what would you choose?

I would live choose to live in Tokyo in the future.

What do you like most about yourself?

I like the fact that I’m figuring myself out and meeting great folks along the way.

What aspect of yourself would you like to change?

Nothing.

You can read only five books for the rest of your life. Which do you choose?

“The Secret,” “Dr. Seuss,” “Find the Good,” “Think Big Act Small,” “Almost Adulting.”

Imagine traveling somewhere incredibly remote, with no way of contacting the outside world. Are you more thrilled or petrified?

Kind of both, to be honest.

If you met yourself, do you think you’d be your friend?

Hell yeah, we’d go everywhere — Paris, Rome, Italy!

What have you always wanted to do, be, or learn, but never gotten around to?

I’ve always wanted to become a traveling artist in different cities creating art.

And finally, how would you like to be remembered?

I’ve always wanted to be remembered by my work and the special times creating them.

