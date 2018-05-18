Triad: Salisbury Pride, PFLAG Awards, Triad Keys, Trans Conference

Carolinas News Notes

Pride fest slated

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Pride Festival will be held on June 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., in the historic district at E. Fisher St. and S. Lee St.

The free event is family friendly, welcoming LGBTQ families, couples and singles along with their friends and straight allies. It consists of entertainment, vendor booths and more. It feature Salisbury’s gay and straight business community, national supporting businesses, non-profit organizations, LGBTQ service agencies, civic groups and churches.

Entertainment for the festival will be provided by singer Christy Snow, musicians Divided by Four, rock band Fall for Nothing, drag king and dancer Bruno Diaz and drag performer Lola Lovelace.

The organization is still seeking sponsors, vendors and contributions.

Sponsorship levels are $3,500/main stage, $2,000/side stage, $1,500/platinum, $750/gold, $300/rainbow, $100/supporting and patron at any amount. Details on each level is available on the Salisbury Pride Festival website.

Vendor booths are $50/non-profit and $75/for profit and applications are available online.

No event is ever complete without the assistance of volunteers. The organizers encourage those who wish to lend a hand to do so. Sign up online and show Pride for the Rowan County festival.

In other news, Salisbury Pride now has a new app so that supporters can stay up to date on what the group is doing. It is available for download at Google Play and the Apple App Store.

info: salisburypride.com.

PFLAG’s Stoupe awards presented

GREENSBORO, N.C. — PFLAG Greensboro held its Carter Stroupe Memorial Scholarship Reception on May 15 at College Park Baptist Church, 1601 Walker Ave.

The scholarship committee chose five high school seniors who demonstrated “courage and leadership” as self-identified LGBTQ or straight-allied students in their schools and community. They represent four different schools in Guilford County.

Recipients, who received $1,000 each, were: Ceadez Caulder, Greensboro, Grimsley High School, with plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Vivian (Ian) Drewery, Gibsonville, Weaver Academy, and plans to attend Appalachian State University; Brett Elliott, Greensboro, Northern High School, plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro; Sydney Pierce, High Point, Early College at Guilford, who has been accepted to Reed College, University of Rochester, Illinois Institute of Technology, the University of North Carolina at Asheville and Willamette University; and a fifth recipient who chose not to be listed in the organization’s newsletter but was scheduled to attend the event as of press time.

info: pflaggreensboro.org.

Keys come to the Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 9th annual Key West in Winston-Salem, hosted by OUT at the Movies, will take place on June 2, 7-11 p.m.

Enjoy cocktails, island-inspired food, female impersonators and male dancers.

Entertainers will include Sassy Black, Andrea “Chocolate” Carlisle, Aurora Carlisle, Jaeel Cheek, Shofonda Jade-Addams, Petite Dee Jonville, Ari Nucci, Paisley Parque, Casper Rayne and others.

Contributions and tips will benefit OUT at the Movies and the OUT at the Movies Int’l LGBT Film Fest. A portion of the proceeds will be shared with New Leash of Life.

To receive an invitation and/or for more information, call 336-918-0902 or visit the website.

info: outatthemovieswinston.org.

Trans conference hits Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Area Health Education Center will host the Transgender Care Conference: Improving Care Across the Lifespan on June 8, 8:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m., at Moses Cone Hospital, AHEC Classroom 1-3, 1121 N. Church St.

This educational activity has been planned for interdisciplinary care team members to gain knowledge on best practices for the care of transgender patients across the lifespan. Faculty will provide evidence-based information designed to assist the care provider to expand their knowledge base and improve patient care throughout the stages of human development.

This activity is intended for primary care providers, nurses, mental health care providers, other clinicians and allied health personnel who work with transgender patients in any healthcare setting. Course faculty will provide a presentation based on evidence and best care practices.

Some educational sessions on the agenda are: Care of the Gender Diverse Child and Adolescent; Voice Transition Therapy and Aging With Pride: Meeting the Needs of the Aging LGBT Patient.

Event fees are $100/non-Cone Health employee and $90/Cone Health employee. Registration is available online.

info: bit.ly/2rHuj3d.

