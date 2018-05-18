Triangle: Musical Tour, Alumni Award, SAGE Cookout, ASO Event, Human Library

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Actors and musicians Lea Michele and Darren Criss bring their tour to the Triangle. Photo Credit: Tour Promo

Michele, Criss headline tour

DURHAM, N.C. — Actors and musicians Lea Michele and Darren Criss will perform at the Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., on June 30 at 8 p.m.

The two performers gained popularity when they starred in television’s gay-favorite “Glee.” They will do songs from Broadway, “Glee” and original songs from their recent solo albums.

“We’ve always had so much fun performing together for one-off gigs, so it’s high time we took that show on the road,” Michele and Criss said in a joint statement. “We share so much musical history together between ‘Glee,’ Broadway and our own solo projects, so it will be fun to put it all together for our fans in one big show.”

Michele has taken her talent on the road, more recently with her “Intimate Evening With” tour.

Criss, who has previously released albums, was recently seen in the FX drama “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” playing the character of Andrew Cunanan, the person responsible for killing the fashion icon.

Tickets range from $34.50-$99.50 standard admission and from $299-$499 for silver or gold meet and greet package and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

The following day, the two will perform aat 7:30 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C. at Ovens Auditorium. Visit auditoriumcharlotte.com for ticket prices and concert details.

Then on July 18, 7:30 p.m., the Indigo Girls will be in concert with special guest The War and Treaty at the center.

Amy Ray and Emily Sailers have been a staple in the LGBTQ music scene. They even have lent their support to numerous social causes.

Tickets range from $32.50 to $49.50 for standard admission and from $72 to $404 for verified resale tickets and are available from ticketmaster.com.

info: dpacnc.com.

Kimer nets alumni award

RALEIGH, N.C. — Business consultant Stan Kimer received the LGBTQIA Alum of the Year Award during Georgia Institute of Technology’s Sixth Annual Lavender Graduation and Fourth Annual Lavender Awards ceremony on April 19 in Atlanta, Ga.

The award recognized Kimer for his contribution to maing the university a safer and more inclusive environment for LGBTQIA students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

The event was sponsored by the LGBTQIA Resource Center.

In other news, Kimer was presented with one of U.S. Figure Skating’s “Get Up” Champion Awards his skating club’s annual meeting.

info: lgbtqia.gatech.edu.

SAGE cooks up a party

RALEIGH, N.C. — SAGE Raleigh will hold a Memorial Day bash on May 28, 1:30 p.m., at the LGBT Center of Raleigh, 324 S. Harrington St.

SAGE will furnish the burgers (regular and vegetarian), buns, condiments, beverages and accessories. Attendees are asked to bring a salad, a side or a dessert to share. Food will be served at 2 p.m.

DJ Chuck Grimm will provide entertainment with his sing-along “machine.”

An RSVP is requested and is available online at bit.ly/2wFQThC.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

ASO hosts ‘love’ event

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Empowerment Center will hold its Power of Love cocktails and couture event on June 9, 6 p.m., at The View Lounge at Legends, 119 S. Harrington St.

The evening showcases lingerie, couture swimwear and more. Attendees can win free door prizes, enjoy food and drink specials, receive PrEP information, as well as STI/HIV screenings.

There will be a $100 cash prize for the “most scandalous outfit and model.”

Admission is free with HIV/STI testing. All others are $5/singles and $8/couples.

The event is sponsored by Gilead and Duke Health.

Contact the center at 800-806-3558 for more information.

info: triempowerment.org.

Human Library ready for check out

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham County Library’s Adult and Humanities Programming will present The Human Library-Durham on June 2, 2 p.m., at the South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave.

The focus on the event is to ask the question, “What if a book could look you in the eye and answer your questions?” Real people will serve as “books” who are on loan for one-on-one conversations about their life experiences. Diverse volunteers from all across Durham will talk with “readers” and answer questions on topics including: religious beliefs, sexuality, ethnicity, occupation, lifestyle, social status, political conviction, and health and disability.

Local organizer Tom Nevels heard about the concept on a WUNC radio broadcast and began to work toward building a Human Library in Durham in the days and weeks following the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla. The event was held twice last fall and resonated deeply with many volunteers and participants. “I love it! I think person to person conversations, where you can be curious and honest are priceless” remarked one reader. “We could use more of these conversations in our world.”

Nevels added, “This event focuses on people who have experienced stereotype or prejudice getting the chance to tell their stories and LGBT voices are crucial. I organized the event twice last year and was able to welcome gay, lesbian, trans, and pan volunteers to share.”

The first Human Library was developed in 2000 in Denmark by youth seeking to encourage dialogue about violence. More than 1,000 readers took advantage leaving books, librarians, organizers and readers stunned at the impact of the Human Library. Since then it has been presented in more than 70 countries around the world.

To learn more about the event or to volunteer or support the effort, email Nevels at humanlibrarydurham@gmail.com.

info: facebook.com/groups/humanlibrarydurham. humanlibrary.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

