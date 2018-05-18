Western: Chorus celebrates diversity

Carolinas News Notes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Womansong will perform its “We Are One” concert celebrating unity within diversity on June 1, 7:30 p.m., and June 2, 3 p.m., at Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church, 101 Chapel Dr., Swannanoa, N.C.

“Now is a critical time in our nation to celebrate unity within diversity, to be bold in our acknowledgement and appreciation of all people. Our songs powerfully remind us that everyone is worthy,” said Artistic Director Althea Gonzalez.

The concert will include songs from Sweet Honey in the Rock, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry, as well as two pieces arranged and composed by Womansong accompanist, Lytingale, including a medley highlighting Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s “Teach Your Children.”

Funds raised at the concert help fund the choir’s New Start Program which helps local women escape domestic abuse, avoid eviction, hold onto jobs and attend regional colleges.

Tickets are $20/adult and $10/children under 12 and are available online through May 30.

info: womansong.org.

