Regional: Advocacy Day, Governor’s Budget

Advocacy day seeks participants

RALEIGH, N.C. — Equality North Carolina will hold it Day of Advocacy on June 19, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Museum of Natural History, 11 W. Jones St.

The day will be filled with training sessions designed to hone skills in promoting statewide LGBTQ visibility and protecting North Carolina’s LGBTQ community. To join in, sign up online.

Participants will learn how to build and share their story and to communicate with elected officials confidently in live encounters at the North Carolina General Assembly. Afterward the new skills can be taken back to local communities in order to work on equality initiatives.

Contributions to the organization are being accepted, especially from those who will be unable to attend the advocacy day event.

info: equalitync.org.

Governor’s budget praised by NCAAN

RALEIGH, N.C. — NC AIDS Action Network has released a statement praising Gov. Roy Cooper’s 2018-2019 budget.

The budget unveiled a $9 million increase in funding for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to address the opioid and heroin epidemic, including specific language to fund seven staff members to address increased incidences of HIV and Hepatitis C associated with the epidemic.

“We applaud the Governor for including increased funding to address the increased rates of HIV and Hepatitis C due to the opioid and heroin epidemic,’ said Lee Storrow, network executive director. “We can end new HIV transmissions and cure Hepatitis C in our state, but only if we have the resources to do it.”

He added, “This budget appropriation is important because it helps set the tone for the budget debate in the North Carolina General Assembly. Though the budget passed by the Republican controlled General Assembly is likely to look different than the Governor’s, we know hepatitis and HIV treatment and prevention is a bipartisan topic that we can find support from both sides of the aisle. Last year, they legislature approved an appropriation of $600,000 to address Hepatitis testing and linkage to the cure, and we are hoping to build on that success in 2018. “

It is estimated that there are over 36,000 people living with HIV and over 100,000 lining with Hepatitis C in North Carolina. “We need increased state appropriations if we are going to end these epidemics,” Storrow concluded.

info: ncaan.org.

