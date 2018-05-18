Campus Scene: Camp registration open

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Campus Pride’s Camp Pride Leadership Academy and the LGBTQ Advisor Academy is coming to Charlotte, N.C. in July.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Camp Pride Leadership Academy and LGBTQ Advisor Academy will be held from July 18-22 at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, 9201 University City Blvd.

Undergraduate students from two-year, four-year, rural, southern, historical black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, and religiously affiliated colleges and universities come to Camp Pride from all over the country. Advisor Academy for professionals consists of advisors, faculty, staff and professionals joining a separate track during Camp Pride.

Students will be housed at Hunt Hall in suites consisting of four bedrooms and shared living space. Full details are available online.

Camp Pride early registration is available until May 25 at $1,034.50. Afterward the rate goes up to $1,184.50. Advisor Academy rate is $1,034.50. Those seeking scholarship assistance should visit campuspride.org/money.

Visit the Campus Pride website for full details for the five-day event.

info: campuspride.org/camppride.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.