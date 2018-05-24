LGBT Chamber to honor ‘Fierce 5’ millennial leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce will gather Thursday evening for their regular monthly meeting and a special presentation to five millennial professionals, business owners and leaders.

The “Chamber Splash” event will be held today, Thursday, May 24, at the U.S. National White Water Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28214, and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission for members is free, $10 for non-members. The first 75 attendees receive free parking.

The group will present their “Fierce 5” Awards to several young leaders.

Those honored include:

Mohammed Jibriel, a Queens University student, MeckPAC board member and chapter president of Queens’ Muslim Student Association.

Cole Monroe, president of Transcend Charlotte and owner of an independent record label and music publishing company.

Ricky Ortiz, a local chef who owns and operates the food truck Tacos Rick-O, operates his own catering company and is an instructor and small business mentor at Central Piedmont Community College.

Emily Plauché, director of accounting at Girls on the Run International and a former board member, vice chair and chair of MeckPAC, who also recently served as treasurer for former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts’ re-election campaign.

Jerry Yelton, the programs and events manager at Charlotte Pride and former staffer with Equality NC’s TurnOUT Campaign.

Read more in-depth profiles for each of the honorees and learn more about the Chamber Splash event at the Charlotte LGBT Chamber’s Facebook page.

