Prepare for Pride Month with these history-revealing and thought-provoking podcasts

LGBTQ Pride Month is coming in just a few days. That means the Pride season will kick in to high gear. Most of the big city Pride events, like New York, D.C., and San Francisco, hold their Pride festivals or parades in June, as do loads of cities around the country.

As you prepare for Pride activities this year, dust off your knowledge of LGBTQ history and community with some of these highlighted podcasts.

I took a listen to a few, and, seriously, they’re quite compelling — especially those offering first-person accounts of Stonewall or the growth of what we now call “Pride.”

How “Pride” got its name

The Allusionist interviews activist Craig Schoonmaker, who tells the story how “Pride” became the ever-popular name for the Christopher Street Liberation Day March, the first annual commemoration in 1970 of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City.

First-Person: Stonewall voices

The popular podcast 99% Invisible airs a 1980s radio story interviewing witnesses and participants of the June 1969 Stonewall Riots in Greenwich Village.

The oldest gay bar in America

The Memory Palace, known for its enchanting stories and tales from history, takes on the history of the White Horse in Oakland, Calif. Established in 1933, it is said to be the oldest, continuously operating gay bar in the country.

A history-changing arrest

This podcast tells the story of a landmark legal case in 2009. Transgender woman Patti Hammond Shaw was arrested and strip-searched. Hiring a lawyer, Shaw fought back. Her case was instrumental in changing how police in Washington, D.C., process and detain transgender individuals.

13 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Matt Comer is a staff writer for QNotes. He previously served as editor from October 2007 through August 2015.