Pride month begins with parties and festivities across the Carolinas

LGBTQ Pride Month kicks into high gear on Friday, with parties, fundraisers and other festivities slated across the Carolinas. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to get OUT and about and show your community Pride as cities — big and small — plan for their Pride festivals and parades all across the country. (And, on that note, be sure to stay tuned for Friday’s print and online edition of qnotes, with a special Pride theme exploring Pride events across the globe, big city entertainers and headliners and a listing of all upcoming Pride events across the Carolinas!)

Charlotte

TOY Center Gala – Friday, June 1

On Friday, Time Out Youth Center will host its annual Platinum Gala, raising funds to support its continuing work with local LGBTQ youth. This year’s keynote speaker is Sally Gambrell, CEO of the Gambrell Foundation. Gambrell’s mother, Sarah Belk Gambrell donated $1.5 million from the family foundation to support Time Out Youth Center’s $3.4 million capital campaign. The campaign has resulted in the purchase of a permanent space for the center, with hopes to expand and provide transitional housing for homeless young people. Tickets for the event, being held Le Méridien Charlotte, have already closed, but donations are still being accepted.

Mis Colores Latinx Party – Friday, June 1

Later Friday evening, you can join Charlotte Latin Pride as it hosts another of its monthly, first Friday parties. The theme this month, in keeping with June’s Pride Month theme, is “Mis Colores.” The party will be held at Bar Argon, 4544 South Blvd., in Charlotte. Door charges are $10 for the 21+ party. A portion of proceeds benefits Charlotte Latin Pride, a program of Charlotte Pride. Learn more at their Facebook event page…

Raleigh

First Friday at the Center – Friday, June 1

The LGBT Center of Raleigh hosts its First Friday event, featuring an exhibit, “Sweet Tea Scenery,” from local photographer Michelle Johnson. Learn more…

Journey to the Past – Saturday, June 2

The Triangle Pride Men’s Chorus presents their concert, Journey to the Past, with performances of some of the best tunes through the decades, including big band, swing, rock, country, Broadway and modern pop hits. Learn more…

Columbia

Outfest Columbia – Saturday, June 2

SC Pride debuts its inaugural Outfest Columbia on Saturday. The new annual event is meant to showcase a more local flavor, with a block-party atmosphere. “As our Pride festival grows year after year to a now two-day event in the fall, we are bringing a more ‘local’ festival to downtown Columbia to kick-off Official National Pride Month in June 2018,” organizers say about the new event. Entertainers include Steve Grand and Robin Adell, along with Jesse Lyons, Miss Outfest Emeritus Paris Lefaris, Carla Cox, Victoria Lefaris, Oliver Clothessoff, Veronica La Blank, Leslie Elizabeth Lain, Anaya DeVore, with music by DJ Trevor D. The event will be held, 2-10 p.m., at 931 Senate St, Columbia, SC 29201. An “AfterGlo” party will be held at The Capital Club that same event. Learn more at scpride.org/outfest/.

