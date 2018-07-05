U.K. to ban gay conversion ‘therapy’

Theresa May: Government actions will address 'burning injustices that LGBT people face'

Pictured Above: United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May pictured here in September 2017. Photo Credit: Estonian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, via Flickr. Licensed CC.

LONDON — The United Kingdom is planning on banning so-called gay conversion therapy, according to reports amidst a new national government survey of experiences of LGBTQ people.

The national survey, which came at the cost of £4.5 million, found that two percent of the 108,000 participants had undergone conversion therapy. Five percent had been offered the service, widely panned as medically unsound and unsafe by medical professionals across the globe.

The survey also highlighted continued discrimination of LGBTQ people in employment and in public spaces.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the government’s new initiative will improve conditions for LGBTQ people.

“No one should ever have to hide who they are or who they love,” she said. “This LGBT action plan will set out concrete steps to deliver real and lasting change across society, from health and education to tackling discrimination and addressing the burning injustices that LGBT people face.”

This isn’t the first time May and her government have taken action to correct past anti-LGBTQ wrongs.

In April, May apologized for the United Kingdom’s anti-LGBTQ colonial legacy, as well as the treatment of women and girls, during a meeting of the British Commonwealth’s heads of government.

“Across the world discriminatory laws made many years ago continue to affect the lives of many people, criminalizing same sex relations and failing to protect women and girls,” May said. “I am all too aware that these laws were often put in place by my own country. They were wrong then and they are wrong now.”

