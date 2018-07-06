Sunday: Film premiere chronicles trans community, geek culture

Transcend Charlotte, PFLAG Charlotte and Time Out Youth Center have partnered with the producers of a new documentary film and will host a premiere showing on Sunday. The new film, “TransGeek” chronicles the intersection of the trans community, geek culture and the tech industry.

The tech industry has long been a draw to transgender people. The film explores the stories of trans people working in the industry and the risks many have taken to come out and be their authentic selves.

“These are the stories of people that persevere in an industry that undervalues women, LGBT folk, and people of color; to pursue their passions,” reads a description of the film. “These are the stories of people that found themselves in the pages of science fiction and fantasy, or didn’t and wrote themselves in anyway. These are the stories of people that turned to the Internet to build communities that transcended geography and bigotry, and then found themselves again the target of hatred and harassment. TransGeek Movie is about making a place for transgender people to tell their own stories in their own voices.”

The event will be held at Time Out Youth Center on Sunday, 4-6pm. The center is located at 3800 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28205. A panel discussion with the film’s director and local transgender community members will follow the film screening.

The event is free and you can register online.

