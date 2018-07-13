Winston center creates directory resource, Affinity open house slated

Carolinas News Notes

Triad

Center creates directory resource

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Star LGBTQ Center, 930 Burke St., has announced that it is collecting listings for its Rainbow Directory.

The resource is open to businesses or organizations that are friendly and affirming to LGBTQ individuals. Listing include, but are not limited to those who are healthcare professionals, lawyers, educational groups or any other business establishment. From restaurants to insurance to car parts, all are welcome. By being a part of the directory, LGBTQ individuals are able to find a resource that is open to working with the community.

To get listed, visit tinyurl.com/ycss375x and complete the online form.

In other news, the center is holding a LGBTQ young professionals hang out for its newly-named group, Quinston, on July 19, 5:30 p.m., at Fair Witness, 290 East 4th. St. Sign up at facebook.com/events/137240527091076.

For the middle and high schoolers, a drop-in at the center will be held on July 16, 6:30 p.m., for those ages 14-20. Then on July 21, 3 p.m., enjoy a youth social.

The center is holding Safe Zone trainings on July 18 and Aug. 7 at 5 p.m., July 29, 1 p.m. and Aug. 25, 2 p.m. The free, two-hour small-group workshops provide an opportunity for community members to engage in activities and discussions to learn more about diversity and explore conversations around gender, sexuality and identity. To attend, email info@northstarlgbtcc.com to secure a spot.

The Vets Peer Support Group will have upcoming meetings on July 17 and July 31 at 7 p.m. at the center. Spend time with fellow LGBTQ veterans while socializing, engaging in discussions and supporting one another.

info: northstarlgbtcc.com.

South Carolina

Affinity open house slated

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Affinity Health Center announced that it will celebrate the opening of its new facility, located in the Tech Park South at 455 Lakeshore Pky., with an open house on July 26 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The community is invited to attend this event, to tour the facility and participate in the ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. Heavy hor d’oeuvres and drinks will be served.

Affinity’s new facility will include a full-time dental clinic, an on-site pharmacy and expanded access to medical care for all ages.

Affinity provides primary care, counseling, HIV services, Hepatitis C treatment and free testing for sexually transmitted diseases. Services are provided at discounted rates, based on income. The center has four locations throughout York County, including sites in Clover, Fort Mill and York. It provides care for anyone, regardless of income or insurance status. No one is turned away due to inability to pay. Affinity is accepting new patients of all ages, including those without insurance and individuals with Medicaid or Medicare. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 803-909-6363.

info: affinityhealthcenter.org.

Carolinas Quick Hits

The North Carolina Gay + Lesbian Film Festival organizers have announced that its 2018 event will be held from Aug. 16-19 in Durham, N.C. More details will be available in an upcoming issue once they are available.

info: carolinatheatre.org/films/festivals/ncglff.

Metropolitan Community Church of Charlotte will hold its “Pronoun: A noun in disguise” workshop on July 21, 5 p.m., at 7121 Orr Rd. The church will also be baking cookies on Aug. 2 for its BBQ Fundraiser that will be held on Aug. 4.

info: mymcccharlotte.org.

Hickory, N.C.-based AIDS Leadership Foothills-Area Alliance has announced its new Bridges program that assists the community in treating hepatitis C and getting on PrEP is now available. It is lead by April Wells, a new staff member for the organization, who will serve as the HepC and PrEP patient navigator.

info: alfainfo.org.

Northeast North Carolina Progressives held their second annual PrideFest in Elizabeth City, N.C. on June 24. The event was spread out along Mariners’ Wharf Park during the afternoon hours. It included vendors, food trucks, activities for children, speakers and more. “…events like PrideFest aren’t just meant to be fun, but to make a statement about inclusion and affirmation,” NENC Progressives Secretary Catherine Cunningham and President Christina Persico told The Daily Advance. “We’re trying to create the inclusive community we want to live in,” Persico added.

info: nencprogressives.wixsite.com. bit.ly/2KZkMPR.

Charleston, S.C.’s Alliance for Full Acceptance retiring president Kelley Doherty has offered her thanks to the community saying, “To all our wonderful members and supporters, I want to thank you for the countless things you’ve done to support AFFA and its critical work on behalf of LGBTQ equality. I’ve had the pleasure of being Board President since 2016 and watching the organization hit exciting new strides and take on many pressing matters that weren’t always as well-known as marriage equality. My journey with and on behalf of AFFA is one I characterize as ‘constantly transitional.’”

info: affa-sc.org.

Imani Metropolitan Community Church will have a Prayer Night/Shut-In on July 27 beginning at 7:30 p.m. and continuing through to the next morning at 3602 C-View St., Durham, N.C. The church will also have a yard sale on Aug. 11.

info: imanimcc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

