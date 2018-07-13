Aquaria crowned ‘Drag Race’ winner

In a season finale showdown between Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Eureka and Kameron Michaels, Aquaria was crowned the season 10 winner of VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” earning the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $100,000.

“Finally making it to the top of the most influential drag platform of today is proof that no dream is ever unachievable if you have the passion, resilience, love, and work ethic to devote your life to that dream,” said Aquaria. “Drag will always be a dynamic and powerful art form and it is my duty now to honor the artists who have come before me while continuing to pioneer my own path and history by being open to growth and change as a human and a drag superstar.”

VH1 recently announced the greenlight for season 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” along with “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” after-show which provides an intimate look into the conversations between the queens as they await to learn their fate behind the main stage.

