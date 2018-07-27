Charlotte: Strong Event, Charlotte Pride, Annual Mass, Beers 4 Equality

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Stephanie Sinclair will share her photo stories at the Planned Parenthood South Atlantic’s Standing Strong Charlotte event on Oct. 4.

Org celebrates strength

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Planned Parenthood South Atlantic has announced that its Standing Strong Charlotte event will be held on Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m., at 1429 Bryant St.

The celebration welcomes Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Stephanie Sinclair.

Sinclair is an American photojournalist who is known for gaining unique access to the most sensitive gender and human rights issues around the world. Her work has been included in The New York Times, Time magazine and National Geographic.

The Standing Strong Reception at 5:30 p.m. features an international food tasting and complimentary beverages from five countries which Sinclair has photographed. It is followed by a program at 6:45 p.m. where Sinclair will share the stories behind her photographs and her journeys through gender rights issues around the globe. A VIP meet and greet dessert reception at 7:30 p.m. will be held for $1,500 and over sponsors and their guests. Attendees will be served sparkling wine, coffee and dessert pairings. Signed copies of “Women of Vision” will be given to sponsors and guests.

For more information on sponsorships, email Marcie Shealy at marcie.shealy@ppsat.org or call 704-405-9514. Ticket purchase and sponsorships are available online at

bit.ly/2LGiNgu. See the website for details and sponsorship levels.

info: standingstrongclt.org. ppsat.org.

Pride fest on horizon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade will return to Uptown Aug. 18-19 with a weekend full of entertainment, community events and expanded opportunities for the LGBTQ community of Charlotte and the Carolinas to connect.

The annual event will feature headlining entertainment on the Wells Fargo Stage from Superfruit, comprised of Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi from the three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix. Featured entertainers include Jessica Sutta of the world-famous Pussycat Dolls. Rapper Cupakke, dance diva Ultra Naté and trans pop singer Laith Ashley will also perform. In partnership with iHeart Radio, In Real Life of ABC’s “Boy Band” will round out the featured entertainment, also including Aja, Stacy Layne Mathews and Coco Montrese of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” presented in partnership with Chasers Charlotte NoDa.

The festival also includes the PNC Bank Festival Zone featuring 200 vendors with community non-profits and small businesses, a family and kids zone, a karaoke stage and a new, additional stage for local and regional entertainers.

The Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 19, 1-3 p.m. on N. Tryon St.

The weekend festival and parade is the culmination of more than a week of community events including a youth dance and interfaith service.

info: charlottepride.org.

Annual mass announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 22nd Anniversary Mass of Celebration for LGBTQ Catholics, Their Friends and Family will be said on Aug. 17, 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 507 S. Tryon St.

The mass is sponsored by the Diocesan Ministry for LGBTQ Catholics and is open to all faith denominations. Fr. Jim Shea will serve as celebrant with Deacon Jim Bozik assisting.

A light reception will follow downstairs in Biss Hall.

Validated parking is available at the Green parking deck at 501 S. Tryon St.

info: mrcipolletti@hotmail.com.

HRC beer event slated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Human Rights Campaign Charlotte will hold their Beers 4 Equality on Aug. 12, 12 p.m., at NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St.

This inaugural event is being held in conjunction with Charlotte Pride.

All ages are welcome.

Tickets are $25 and are available online at bit.ly/2LDzMzT and entitle the purchaser to two beer tickets, an exclusive souvenir beer glass and an annual membership or membership renewal.

info: hrc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.