Triad: Theatre hiring production staff

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., has announced that it is hiring production staff for its upcoming MINDBLOWN! Season, 2018-2019.

Positions are available for the following shows: “On Golden Pond,” Sept. 7-9, lighting designer; “Million Dollar Quartet,” Sept. 14-20, sound designer; George A. Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead,” Oct. 19-30, sound designer; “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” Nov. 9-25, sound, lighting and costume designers; “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical,” Dec. 7-20, sound, lighting and costume designers; “Happy Days: The Musical,” Jan. 18-31, sound, lighting and costume designers; “Flashdance: The Musical,” Feb. 8-24, music director (teaching), sound and lighting designers; “Mamma Mia!,” March 15-mid April, music director (teaching), sound and lighting designers; “Memphis,” April 5-20, music director (teaching), sound and lighting designers; and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” May 10-26, music director (teaching), sound, lighting and costume designers.

The theatre is also entertaining interest inquiries of experienced music directors (especially who play piano), choreographers, sound designers, make-up designers, and costume designers for forthcoming productions.

These positions are paid on a stipend per production.

Send resumes and interest inquiries to Artistic Director Jamie Lawson at thissideofoz@triad.rr.com.

info: wstheatrealliance.org.

