Triangle: Fest opens online bidding

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Bidding is underway for the Crape Myrtle Festival 38’s silent auction. The festival will be held on July 28.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Crape Myrtle Festival 38’s online silent auction is now open for bidding.

There are over 100 items valued at $50,000 that have been donated to this year’s event. Items featured include works by local artists Anthony Garcia-Copian, Bob Rankin, Joseph DiGiulio, Sean Kernick and Sharon DiGiulio. Also featured is a four-course dinner for six served to the bid winner in their own home by Donovan’s Dish. Blue Water Spa has donated over $10,000 of services.

Items in this year’s auction are available in all price ranges. Biding will end at 9:30 p.m. on July 28 unless there is a bidding war for an item. If there is a bidding war, time will be extended for that item until there is a winner. Visit cmf.charitygrow.org to see the menu of items up for bid.

A free kickoff event, the Queen’s Ball, will start the Grand Gala Weekend on July 27, 6 p.m., and will be held at Parliament, 322 Glenwood Ave.

The following evening at 7 p.m., the Grand Gala “Black Tie Affair” will take place at Vidrio, 500 Glenwood Ave. Tickets are $50 and are available online at bit.ly/2NEvSHV.

info: crapemyrtlefest.org.

