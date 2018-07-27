Regional: Victory Fellow, Bathroom Survey

Carolinas News Notes

Adeleke nets Victory fellowship

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Victory Institute announced that it has selected NC AIDS Action Network’s Christina Adeleke as one of 10 fellows for its Victory Empowerment Fellowship.

The fellowship is for LGBTQ leaders of color and/or transgender leaders who seek to expand their campaign skills and policymaking power and join a strong cohort of movement leaders from across the country. It consists of two programs provided by the Victory Institute — the Candidate & Campaign Training and the International LGBTQ Leadership Conference — and a year-long mentorship program. The institute works to increase the number of LGBTQ individuals in public office and to provide programming, service and other support to ensure their success.

Since its launch in 2015, the Victory Empowerment Fellowship has assisted 32 LGBTQ leaders in expanding their skill sets and cultivating relationships. Former fellows have taken the tools obtained through the program back to their communities and are currently working to change the current landscape of LGBTQ equality. Notable alumni include Phillipe Cunningham, Andrea Jenkins, Lisa Middleton and Vernetta Alston, currently city council members in Minneapolis, Minn., Palm Springs, Calif. and Durham, N.C. respectively.

“We are thrilled Christina Adeleke will be joining our 2018 class of Victory Empowerment Fellows — an impressive group of diverse LGBTQ people who are leading the fight for equality in our community,” said Ruben Gonzales, vice president of leadership initiatives at the institute. “Christina’s leadership in improving the lives of LGBTQ North Carolinians — including those living with HIV & AIDS — has made an enormous impact on her state and will provide a critical perspective for other fellows. We hope the Candidate & Campaign Training, International LGBTQ Leaders Conference and other fellowship programming will help Christina in her continued advocacy and support for the LGBTQ community.”

Read more about Adeleke and the other fellows at bit.ly/2NEnjg2.

info: victoryinstitute.org.

Trans bathroom survey numbers ready

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. —Adam & Eve has released results from their annual sex survey, where they asked over 1,000 adults if they felt transgender individuals should use public restrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth.

While 30 percent of the respondents (24 percent of the women and 38 percent of the men) felt that transgender people should be required to use the restroom that matches their assigned birth sex, 48 percent of those polled (55 percent of the women and 43 percent of the men) said transgender individuals should use the restroom that matches their identity. Twenty-one percent of the respondents (22 percent of the women and 19 percent of the men) said they were unsure.

Dr. Jenni Skyler, Adam & Eve’s resident sexologist, found these number encouraging. “I’m grateful for the 18 states, plus Washington D.C., that have bathroom bills inclusive of transgender individuals,” said Skyler. “I’m hopeful for the other 32 to follow suit. It is my opinion that every human on this planet is entitled to the right to safety in both public and private spheres.”

Chad Davis, director of marketing for Adam & Eve added, “The purpose of Adam & Eve’s annual sex survey is to gauge changing sexual attitudes and values with American adults.”

The web-based survey was conducted by an independent third party survey company.

info: adameve.com.

