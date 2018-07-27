Regional Quick Hits 07.27.18

Carolinas News Notes

The LGBT Center of Raleigh has announced that ticket sales have opened for its 10th Annual Awards Dinner & Gala to be held on Oct. 5 at the Sheraton Raleigh, 421 S. Salisbury St. This year’s theme is “10 Years 10 Reasons,” honors the center’s history and accomplishments over the past 10 years, and look forward to all the possibilities of the next 10. Awards will be given to those who have had an impact on the LGBTQ community throughout the center’s history. Tickets are $125/single and $1,000/table of 10 and are available online at bit.ly/2JIrBkc.

Grace Nichols has joined Soulforce’s team as sabotage coordinator. Nichols, who resides in Durham, N.C., said that Soulforce was their lifeline during their earlier years when they was coming out. On their appointment, they said that they was excited to serve an organization that “grapples with deep, difficult truths and seeks to liberate us all from the prolific impact of christian supremacy.”

Alliance for Full Acceptance is holding a Unity in the Community event on Aug. 9, 6 p.m., at The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Ave., in Charleston, S.C. Inspired by a desire to support and strengthen the connections between LGBTQ people of color and celebrate the community’s culture through the Art of Spoken Word with Gina Mocha, Spirituality and Conversation with Rev. Robert Arrington (Unity Fellowship Church) and a live performance by Symone N. O’Bishop. A meet and greet with light refreshments begins at 6 p.m., with the program following at 6:30 p.m.

Salisbury Pride has shared that its bowling league will resume in September at Woodleaf Lanes on Monday evenings. All skill levels are welcome. To join or to learn more, visit the group’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2Le0Bys.

Catawba Valley Pride will be held on Sept. 15 at the SALT Block, North Lawn, 243 3rd Ave. NE in Hickory, N.C., and is seeking vendors and non-profit organizations for their festival. Vendor cost is $50 and non-profits is $25. Sign up is available online at tinyurl.com/yd4faycs.

We Are Family’s Closet Case Thrift is now open from Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at 529 Meeting St. The organization’s homeless drop-in and resource center, All Of Us, is seeking volunteers to staff shifts from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. There are four positions available on a daily basis and one that comes as a “luxury,” the organization shared. Shifts are 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m., 12-3 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Training will be given to those who wish to volunteer in the reception area. Other positions do not require advanced training. Contact the center via email at volunteercoordinator@waf.org to learn more. The center is a cooperative project with the City of Charleston.

Carborro, N.C. has added a rainbow crosswalk near Weaver Street Market, The Herald-Sun reported. The Board of Aldermen previously voted unanimously to approve the repainting of a mid-block crossing on E. Main St. in the heart of the downtown business district.

