U.S./World: Research study shows mental health of young adults with lesbian parents the same as their peers

Beyond the Carolinas

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — In a new study by the Williams Institute, researchers found that 25-year-olds raised by lesbian parents do as well on multiple measures of psychological health as adults from a population-based sample. The researchers compared relationships, educational/job performance, and behavioral, emotional and mental health problems in the two samples.

The report, “National Longitudinal Lesbian Family Study — Mental Health of Adult Offspring,” appears in The New England Journal of Medicine and is co-authored by Nanette Gartrell, M.D., visiting distinguished scholar, Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, along with Henny Bos, Ph.D., professor of child development and education, and endowed chair in sexual and gender diversity in families and youth at the University of Amsterdam and former visiting international scholar at the Williams Institute, and Audrey Koh, M.D., associate professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco.

The longest-running prospective study on sexual minority parent families has utilized 25-year-olds participants in the ongoing U.S. National Longitudinal Lesbian Family Study (NLLFS), which has followed the same cohort of offspring from conception to adulthood. Researchers focused on mental health because the peak incidence of many psychiatric disorders occurs during young adulthood.

The NLLFS, now in its 32nd year, has a 92 percent retention rate. This is the first NLLFS report based on data collected when the offspring were legal adults.

“When I began this study in 1986, there was considerable speculation about the future mental health of children conceived through donor insemination and raised by sexual minority parents,” said Gartrell. “We have followed these families since the mothers were inseminating or pregnant and now find that their 25-year-old daughters and sons score as well on mental health as other adults of the same age.”

“These findings demonstrate that claims that it is harmful for children to be raised by same-sex couples are completely unfounded,” added Bos. “There is no justification to restrict child custody or placement, or access to reproductive technologies, based on the parents’ sexual orientation.”

This is the 23rd publication from data collected in the NLLFS. Previous research found that the development of psychological well-being in these offspring over a seven-year period from childhood through adolescence was the same for those conceived through known or unknown sperm donors. In addition, the absence of male role models did not adversely affect the psychological adjustment of 17-year-olds raised in lesbian households. None of these 17-year-olds had been abused by a parent or caregiver. In contrast, 26 percent of 17-year-olds nationally report physical abuse and eight percent report sexual abuse by a parent or caregiver.

There are an estimated 114,000 same-sex couples raising children in the United States, including 86,000 female couples. Ten states, including Alabama, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, allow state-licensed child welfare agencies to refuse to place and provide services to children and families if it conflicts with their religious beliefs, the Institute reported.

info: williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu.

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.