Jeff Taylor
Superfruit is ready to party down at Charlotte Pride
August 9, 2018
❝Growing up in the South, being gay was not completely accepted. I had never in my entire life seen two boys or two girls holding hands romantically growing up.❞
— Scott Hoying
When Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying decided to launch Superfruit, it was with two main objectives in mind: Showcase their close, years-long friendship and give themselves full reign to do whatever makes them happiest.
What started as a YouTube channel filled with comedic vlogs five years ago became something more when Grassi and Hoying began to incorporate original music into the project, starting in 2016.
It was a natural progression, as the pair are also members of the three-time Grammy Award winning a cappella group Pentatonix, formed in 2011.
Their relationship stretches back even further. The two met through a shared love of theater while living in Arlington, Texas. Neither was yet out of the closet, but both have said they had an immediate connection.
Their debut full-length album, released last year, is called “Future Friends,” the concept being that some connections run so deep that even if they have a romantic component that someday fades away, the friendship never will.
The duo wrote the tracks with some of today’s top pop songwriters and producers – including Robopop, (Britney Spears, Nick Jonas, Maroon 5), Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Kesha, Selena Gomez), and John Hill (Demi Lovato, Santigold, Shakira) – and created videos for each one.
Their efforts were successful, the album winning them critical acclaim and hitting No. 9 on the Billboard 200.
“It always came back to music, because we’re both musicians and that’s an avenue we hadn’t yet explored with Superfruit,” Grassi told qnotes ahead of the group’s performance at this year’s Charlotte Pride, reflecting on the project’s growth.
Superfruit will headline the festival, which takes place Uptown, Aug. 18-19.
“It was a really rewarding process and people seem to genuinely enjoy it – I think because we’re so genuine as Superfruit, and our dynamic and friendship is so authentic and I think it’s sort of refreshing for people to listen to and watch,” Grassi added.
Hoying agrees, suggesting the joy is contagious because they are enjoying themselves as much as they appear to be in their music videos, as well as when they hit the stage.
“Our first rule with starting Superfruit was: This is for fun,” he reflected. “This is to be free and do whatever we want. So, let’s write stories that we want to write, let’s make videos that we want to make, let’s not put limitations on it. And not care so much about calculating it to where we think it might be more successful … And I think that’s why it feels so good to the fans.”
And what can fans expect at their Charlotte Pride performance? For one thing, chances couldn’t be higher that you will hear your favorite song.
“We are doing literally every song we’ve ever released as Superfruit, so that’s something you can expect,” Grassi said, laughing.
“We interact with the audience a bit,” Hoying chimed in. “It’s a really good time, and it’s a very queer show. So, it’ll be perfect for Charlotte Pride.”
It’s an opportunity they don’t take lightly.
“We’ve done three or four prides,” Hoying shared. “Honestly, it’s unbelievable to be able to perform at prides.”
“To be able to headline a pride, and to perform and bring joy to these people that are having fun in their safe space is an honor, and it’s a cool full circle moment that we’re performing at the prides we used to go to,” he said.
He said the fact that it’s taking place in the South makes it even more special for them.
“Growing up in the South, being gay was not completely accepted,” he recalled. “I had never in my entire life seen two boys or two girls holding hands romantically growing up.”
“But going back to the South, I’m excited to perform being openly gay and being completely myself…something that…younger Scott certainly wouldn’t have ever dreamed could be possible.”
For more on Superfruit, check out their videos on the group’s YouTube channel, at youtube.com/user/SUP3RFRUIT. For more on Charlotte Pride, visit charlottepride.org.
About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist and artist. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, Inside Lacrosse, and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006.
