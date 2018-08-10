Charlotte is blooming with arts offerings

InFocus: Charlotte 2018 — Mark your calendars for these shows being staged throughout the upcoming year.

Pictured Above: The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa will travel from the Ukraine to Charlotte to present ‘Sleeping Beauty’ in December. (Photo Credit: National Ballet of Odessa)

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte

‘Lizzie’

July 26-August 18

A rock musical interpretation of the case of Lizzie Borden.

‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’

August 30 – September 2

A down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator tries his hand at drag.

‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’

October 4-27

A teenage prodigy sets out to discover the killer of his neighbor’s dog after he himself is accused.

‘Nina Simone: Four Women’

January 24 – February 16

The legendary singer and her work are forever altered by the murder of four children in Birmingham during the Civil Rights Movement.

‘The Great Beyond’

March 14 – April 6

An original work depicting the aftermath of a family tragedy; a companion piece to Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s ‘The Ghost of Splinter Cove.’

‘Fun Home’

June 6-29

Graphic artist Alison Bechdel recounts her unusual childhood, her relationship with her father, and coming to terms with her sexuality.

atcharlotte.org

Broadway – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts

‘The Lion King’

August 22 – September 9

Groundbreaking adaptation of the Disney animated classic.

‘Love Never Dies’

September 11-16

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to ‘The Phantom of the Opera.’

‘Hamilton’

October 10 – November 4

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop musical biography of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

‘Rock of Ages’

December 27 – 31

Tenth anniversary tour of the jukebox celebration of ’80s rock, including songs by Styx, Twisted Sister, Poison, and other staples of the era.

‘Cinderella’

January 6-12

Matthew Bourne moves the beloved fairytale to World War II London.

‘Miss Saigon’

February 19-24

The Vietnam War brings together and then separates a young woman and her American lover.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’

March 19-24

Following the death of a fellow student, a misfit high schooler tells a lie that leads to a complex relationship with the classmate’s family.

‘A Bronx Tale’

April 16-24

A young man in 1960s New York finds his love for his father at odds with his glamorized mafia ambitions.

‘Bat out of Hell’

May 28 – June 9

A Meatloaf album meets Peter Pan in the tale of two young lovers in a post-apocalyptic city.

‘Hello, Dolly!’

July 9-14

Matchmaker Dolly attempts to find love for a spendthrift New Yorker in this musical comedy.

‘Cats’

August 13-18

Andrew Lloyd Webber scored one of his biggest hits with this adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s ‘Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.’

‘Disney’s Aladdin’

September 10-29

The 1992 Disney animated classic comes to Broadway.

blumenthalarts.org

Charlotte Ballet

‘Fall Works’

October 11-13

A triple feature composed of ‘Fancy Free,’ choreographed by Jerome Robbins with a score by Leonard Bernstein; a new piece by Charlotte Ballet Resident Choreographer Sasha Janes, also set to Bernstein’s music; and Petite Cérémonie, choreographed by Medhi Walerski.

‘Nutcracker’

December 7-23

Clara meets the Sugar Plum Fairy and witnesses the war between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King in this iconic holiday piece.

‘Peter Pan’

March 8-17

J.M. Barrie’s classic in a grand adaptation with choreography by Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux.

‘Spring Works’

April 25-27

Another triple bill includes David Dawson’s ‘Opus 11;’ a new commissioned work by Helen Pickett; and a revival of Johan Inger’s groundbreaking ‘Walking Mad.

charlotteballet.org

Dance, Misc.

‘Sleeping Beauty’

December 19

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa travels to Charlotte from the Ukraine to present the beloved work to Tchaikovsky’s score.

charlotteballet.org/sleepingbeauty

Charlotte Symphony Classical Series

‘Gala Opening Night: Joshua Bell Plays Brahms’

September 21

Festive Overture, Dmitri Shostakovich

Violin Concerto in D Major, Johannes Brahms

New Commission, Nkeiru Okoye

‘Beethoven’s Fifth’

October 5-7

The Ruins of Athens Overture

Piano Concerto No. 4

Symphony No. 5

Ludwig van Beethoven

‘Water Music’

October 19-20

Zadok the Priest

Water Music

George Frideric Handel

I Was Glad, Sir Hubert Parry

Music for the Royal Fireworks, Handel

Crown Imperial March, William Walton

‘Italian Symphony’

November 2-3

Roman Carnival Overture, Hector Berlioz

Return of Madrid, Luciano Berio

Violin Concerto No. 1, Niccolò Paganini

Symphony No. 4, Felix Mendelssohn

‘The Planets’

November 30 – December 2

Deep Field, Eric Whitacre

The Planets, Gustav Holst

‘Symphonic Dances’

January 25-26

The Chairman Dances, John Adams

Piano Concerto No. 3, Sergei Prokofiev

Symphonic Dances, Sergei Rachmaninoff

‘Scheherazade’

February 8-9

Concerto No. 1, Rodion Shchedrin

Don Juan, Richard Strauss

Scheherazade, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

‘Sleeping Beauty’

February 22-23

Billy the Kid Suite, Aaron Copland

Trail of Tears, Michael Daugherty

Sleeping Beauty Suite, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Mahler 1

March 15-16

Symphony No. 1 “The Titan”, Gustav Mahler

Dvořák Violin Concerto

March 29-30

Hebrides Overture “Fingal’s Cave,” Felix Mendelssohn

Violin Concerto in A Minor, Antonin Dvořák

Symphony No. 3, Johannes Brahms

Mozart Requiem

April 12-14

Symphony in D “Il Giorno Onomastico,” Antonio Salieri

Requiem, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

‘Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini’

April 26-27

Funeral Song, Igor Stravinsky

Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Sergei Rachmaninoff

Pictures at an Exhibition, Modest Mussorgsky

‘Bolero’

May 17-19

Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Edvard Grieg

Tzigane, Maurice Ravel

Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Camille Saint-Saëns

New Piece for Orchestra, Edgar Meyer

Bolero, Maurice Ravel

charlottesymphony.org

Charlotte Symphony Pops Series

‘The Music of Elton John’

September 28-29

‘The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber’

October 26-27

‘Home Alone: Movie in Concert’

November 23-24

‘Pink Martini’

February 1-2

‘The Best of Rodgers and Hammerstein’

March 22-23

charlottesymphony.org

Opera Carolina

‘The Daughter of the Regiment’

Gaitono Donizetti

November 10, 15, 18

An orphaned young woman, brought up among a regiment of the French army and in love with a peasant, learns she was born to the aristocracy.

‘Carmen’

Georges Bizet

January 19, 20, 24

In one of the most famous operas of all time, a heroine who can’t be tamed rejects a wealthy and powerful suitor in favor of a bombastic bullfighter.

‘Eugene Onegin’

Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

May 9, 11, 20

The adaptation of Pushkin’s poem sees Onegin reject a woman’s love only to find years later that the tables have turned.

operacarolina.org

Theatre Charlotte

‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

September 7-23

An innovative reworking of Peter Pan, exploring the origins of the eternal child.

‘The Philadelphia Story’

October 26 – November 11

Wealthy, headstrong Tracy Lord (famously portrayed by Katharine Hepburn alongside Cary Grant and James Stewart in the film of the same name) attempts to marry while dodging tireless tabloid journalists – and her ex-husband.

‘A Christmas Carol’

December 7-16

TC’s annual presentation of the Charles Dickens adaptation.

‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’

February 1-17

The Tony-winning jazz revue celebrating the music of the Harlem Renaissance.

‘Terms of Endearment’

March 22 – April 7

A mother and daughter have a complex relationship rich in humor and heart.

‘The Producers’

May 24 – June 9

In Mel Brooks’ classic comic musical, a shifty Broadway producer and his underling realize the fraudulent fortune to be made with a flop, but inadvertently stage a runaway hit.

theatrecharlotte.org

Museums

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

420 South Tryon Street

(704) 353-9200

bechtler.org

upcoming events:

Jazz at the Bechtler (monthly, 1st Friday)

Modernism + Film (monthly, 2nd Thursday)

Bechtler By Night (monthly, 2nd Friday)

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

551 S. Tryon St.

(704) 547-3700

ganttcenter.org

upcoming events:

Screening: ‘The American South as We Know It’ (August 28)

Living History: Charlotte to Charlottesville Day Trip (September 22)

Classic Black Cinema Series (monthly, 2nd Sunday)

McColl Center for Art + Innovation

721 N. Tryon St.

(704) 332-5535

mccollcenter.org

Mint Museum Randolph

2730 Randolph Rd.

(704) 337-2000

mintmuseum.org/visit/mint-museum-randolph

Mint Museum Uptown

500 S. Tryon St.

(704) 337-2000

mintmuseum.org/visit/mint-museum-uptown

