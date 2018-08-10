Annual Charlotte LGBTQ Events
A listing of annual LGBTQ and other community events in and around the Queen City and approximately when they occur each year. Learn more about the events at the web addresses provided.
February
Human Rights Campaign Carolina Gala
hrccarolina.org.
An annual black-tie fundraising event, the largest of its kind in the Carolinas.
April
Reel Out Charlotte
reelout.org.
An annual festival of established and up-and-coming LGBTQ films.
House of Mercy AIDS Walk
thehouseofmercy.org.
Hosted annually in downtown Belmont, this fundraiser provides support for House of Mercy’s clients.
May
The Happening
fftc.org/clgf.
Annual Charlotte Gay and Lesbian Fund luncheon.
RAIN AIDS Walk
carolinarain.org.
This annual HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising event is the largest of its kind in the Carolinas..
Speed Street
600festival.com.
Uptown Charlotte is transformed by this celebration of motor sports featuring endless entertainment on two stages and countless vendors.
June
Taste of Charlotte
tasteofcharlotte.com.
This foodie’s heaven event features a sampling of local culinary arts in Uptown Charlotte.
Time Out Youth Gala
timeoutyouth.org.
An evening of music, food and fun benefiting Time Out Youth.
July
Charlotte Black Gay Pride
cbgp.org.
Annual event celebrating the diversity of the LGBT community. Pride festivities, expos, town halls and events.
August
Charlotte Pride
charlottepride.org.
Charlotte’s annual Pride festival takes Uptown Charlotte by storm. Latin Pride and Trans Pride (programs of Charlotte Pride) are also part of the annual event and have their own separate programming in addition to participating during the festival’s celebration.
Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade
charlottepride.org/parade.
Community-wide event with bands, organizations, businesses, arts groups, politicians and more that march down Tryon St. in Uptown Charlotte.
LGBT-Friendly College Fair
campuspride.org.
Campus Pride hosts its regional LGBTQ-Friendly National College Fair in Charlotte.
September
Festival in the Park
festivalinthepark.org.
Charlotte’s annual arts festival overtakes Freedom Park.
October
OUTSpoken
outspoken.uncc.edu.
UNC Charlotte’s annual LGBTQ speaker series.
