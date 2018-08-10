  • Slider Image 1
Annual Charlotte LGBTQ Events

InFocus: Charlotte 2018 — Plus other major events in the Queen City
Published: August 10, 2018 in A&E / Life&Style
Updated: August 10, 2018 at 7:08 pm
Pictured Above: The Human Rights Campaign Carolina Gala is held each February, awarding and recognizing local and national LGBTQ leaders in the fight for equality.

A listing of annual LGBTQ and other community events in and around the Queen City and approximately when they occur each year. Learn more about the events at the web addresses provided.

February

Human Rights Campaign Carolina Gala
hrccarolina.org.
An annual black-tie fundraising event, the largest of its kind in the Carolinas.

April

Reel Out Charlotte
reelout.org.
An annual festival of established and up-and-coming LGBTQ films.

House of Mercy AIDS Walk
thehouseofmercy.org.
Hosted annually in downtown Belmont, this fundraiser provides support for House of Mercy’s clients.

May

The Happening
fftc.org/clgf.
Annual Charlotte Gay and Lesbian Fund luncheon.

RAIN AIDS Walk
carolinarain.org.
This annual HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising event is the largest of its kind in the Carolinas..

Speed Street
600festival.com.
Uptown Charlotte is transformed by this celebration of motor sports featuring endless entertainment on two stages and countless vendors.

June

Taste of Charlotte
tasteofcharlotte.com.
This foodie’s heaven event features a sampling of local culinary arts in Uptown Charlotte.

Time Out Youth Gala
timeoutyouth.org.
An evening of music, food and fun benefiting Time Out Youth.

July

Charlotte Black Gay Pride
cbgp.org.
Annual event celebrating the diversity of the LGBT community. Pride festivities, expos, town halls and events.

August

Charlotte Pride
charlottepride.org.
Charlotte’s annual Pride festival takes Uptown Charlotte by storm. Latin Pride and Trans Pride (programs of Charlotte Pride) are also part of the annual event and have their own separate programming in addition to participating during the festival’s celebration.

Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade
charlottepride.org/parade.
Community-wide event with bands, organizations, businesses, arts groups, politicians and more that march down Tryon St. in Uptown Charlotte.

LGBT-Friendly College Fair
campuspride.org.
Campus Pride hosts its regional LGBTQ-Friendly National College Fair in Charlotte.

September

Festival in the Park
festivalinthepark.org.
Charlotte’s annual arts festival overtakes Freedom Park.

October

OUTSpoken
outspoken.uncc.edu.
UNC Charlotte’s annual LGBTQ speaker series.

