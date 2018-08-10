Charlotte Pride set to take over Uptown August 18-19

Parade growth continues, as organizers expands family zone, community entertainment, VIP

Charlotte Pride is set to roll into Uptown Aug. 18 and 19, promising the biggest event the organization has hosted. Last year, more than 150,000 visitors attended the weekend-long event. Organizers say they hope to meet or exceed last year’s attendance figures.

Charlotte Pride says several new additions to the event can be expected by visitors, including an expanded children’s and family area sponsored by PNC Bank. Additionally, organizers have added a second stage sponsored by Truliant to highlight community entertainers. On Sunday, that stage will then be transformed to host the emcees of this year’s Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade.

The parade become the largest in the city in 2017, with more marching contingents than others in the area. The organization has best itself again, rising to more than 170 entrants and more than 45 floats. In total, some 5,000 individuals will be marching or participating in the parade itself, causing the city and organizers to expand the parade staging area on N. Tryon St.

On the Wells Fargo Stage, headliners Superfruit — comprised of Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi of Pentatonix fame — are bound to light up the crowd with energy before popular rapper Cupcakke closes out the evening. You can read more about Superfruit in our cover story at goqnotes.com/60807/.

An expanded VIP Experience, this year sponsored by American Airlines, also awaits visitors. Organizers have reconfigured the parade seating area, bringing it closer to the parade emcee stage. Before the parade on Sunday, VIP Pass holders can enjoy a Sunday brunch with bottomless mimosas. The brunch will open at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday through 1 p.m., when the parade kicks off.

As usual, the PNC Bank Festival, running both Saturday and Sunday, will include a variety of national, regional and local vendors, including local LGTBQ and other community non-profits.

IF YOU GO…

Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade

Sunday, Aug. 18, 1-3 p.m.

Emcee Stage located at Trade & Tryon St. Parade route runs on N. Tryon St. from 9th St., turning left at Trade St.

PNC Bank Festival Zone

Saturday, Aug. 18, 12-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 19, 12-6 p.m.

S. Tryon St., between Trade and Stonewall Sts.

Wells Fargo Stage

Saturday, Aug. 18, 12:30-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 19, 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Community Stage

Presented by Truliant

Saturday, Aug. 18, 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18, 4-6 p.m.

Charlotte Pride VIP Experience

Presented by American Airlines

Saturday, Aug. 18, 12-9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 19, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Located at the Charlotte Chamber.

VIP passes include complimentary drinks, food, Sunday brunch. Available for $119 at charlottepride.org/vip/ or for $169 on-site at the VIP Lounge.

Official Charlotte Pride Events: August 12-19

August 12 | 4 p.m.

Interfaith Service

St. John’s Baptist Church

300 Hawthorne Ln.

Gathering together representatives of more than 50 faith congregations and a wide diversity of community members to celebrate unity, affirmation and inclusion. Featuring remarks from U.S. Rep. Alma Adams and N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson, with inspiring interfaith music from a community chorale, Caldwell Presbyterian, Watershed Church and more, featuring the St. John’s Letourneau Organ. The kick-off to each year’s Charlotte Pride festivities! A catered reception will follow.

August 13 | 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Charlotte Pride Unity Showcase

The Peace Pipe

204 W. Woodlawn Rd., Suite H

A Pride Unity Showcase featuring the 2018 Pride Court and pageant winners from Charlotte Pride, Charlotte Latin Pride, Charlotte Black Gay Pride and other performers at this last show of the summer for Mondaze.

August 14 | 7 p.m.

Entre Amigos: Historia LGBTQ

Charlotte Pride Offices

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

1900 The Plaza

A twice monthly discussion and support group discussing important LGBTQ topics in Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ latinx community. Hosted by professionals in a safe and judgment-free space.

August 15 | 8 p.m.

Delighted Tobehere’s Drag 101

Stage Door Theater

155 N College St.

In DRAG 101, Delighted Tobehere, appearing as a Charlotte Pride stage and parade emcee again this year, will leave nothing to the imagination as she reveals ALL of drag’s best kept secrets! Tickets available for purchase online at carolinatix.org/events/detail/drag-101.

August 15 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Pride Week Latinx Party

Bar Argon

4544 South Blvd.

Ven y disfruta de los mejores ritmos latinos, jello shots y especiales de bebida en el sur de Charlotte. Presentado por Orgullo-Charlotte Latin Pride y Charlotte Pride. / Come and enjoy the best Latin rhythms, jello shots and drink specials in South Charlotte.

August 18 | 12:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

Wells Fargo Stage @ the festival

S. Tryon & Stonewall Sts.

Uptown Charlotte

The official opening of the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade, featuring remarks from Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, an interfaith moment with Seamus and Corbie Williams-Moore and the singing of our national anthem by One Voice Chorus’ Scarlett Rippy with colors presented by The Tradesmen.

August 18 | 5 p.m.

Champions of Pride Awards

Wells Fargo Stage @ the festival

S. Tryon & Stonewall Sts.

Uptown Charlotte

Charlotte Pride recognizes the accomplishments and achievements of several of our Champions of Pride Award winners and recipients of the 2018 Charlotte Pride Scholarship. Afterward, special guest Annise Parker, former mayor of Houston and current president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund will speak.

August 18 | 10 p.m.

Official After Party

Chasers Charlotte NoDa

3217 The Plaza

Hosted by sponsor and partner Chasers Charlotte NoDa. Featuring Aja and Coco Montrese of RuPaul’s Drag Race, including Paris Brooks Bonet, Misster, Vegas Van Dank, Veronica Iman White, Jinx Matthews, Sklyar Michele-Monet, Erica Chanel and Lolita Van Dank.

August 18 | 10 p.m.

Show Your Colors Dance Party

Bar Argon

4544 South Blvd.

All Colors Pride Dance. Official Dance Party for Charlotte pride. Special DJ and Pride drink specials. Keep the Pride Party going at Bar Argon. Best LGBT Dance venue in Charlotte. Portion of all door proceeds go to Charlotte Pride.

August 19 | 9 p.m.

Official Closing Party

Chasers Charlotte NoDa

3217 The Plaza

Charlotte, NC 28205

The official Charlotte Pride Closing Party, hosted by Charlotte Pride sponsor and partner Chasers Charlotte NoDa. Featuring Coco Montrese and Stacy Layne Matthews of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and performances by Charlotte Pride emcee Malachi, Jinx Matthews, Ashely D’Kardashian Rubio, Misster, Elaine Davis and Amber Rochelle.

Full Pride Week calendar at charlottepride.org/prideweek/.

