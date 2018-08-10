Car plows through Infinity’s End store

Carolinas News Notes

CHARLOTTE — Customers and employees at the South Blvd. Infinity’s End store had quite the shock on Saturday, July 28 when a customer accidentally plowed through the front of the building.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” customer Keith Lawrence told news station WSOC. “That’s what I thought it was.”

For some, it was a close and dangerous call. As the car careened into the glass storefront, several people dashed out of the way, but one employee was trapped under the car.

Luckily, the employee was able to be quickly pulled out from under the vehicle, helped by none other than customer Lawrence.

“I see him trying to get out,” Lawrence told WSOC. “He’s about halfway, but (the driver is) going forward again, so I reached out and yanked him out.”

The employee sustained only minor injuries.

The unlucky driver is a 28-year-old who police say was simply an inexperienced driver who thought she’d put the car in reverse, but had the gear in the drive position instead.

Owner Frank Pietras estimates the store incurred about $10,000 in damage. Half of the glass storefront is now covered in plywood.

You can view security footage of the crash at the store via WSOC at on.wsoctv.com/2LMLHjd.

The folks at Infinity’s End are taking the accident in humorous stride, posting on Facebook: “We’ve always joked about making it on Worldstar,” the store posted, referring to a popular viral video website. “Maybe this is our shot!”

The store also thanked all those who came to the immediate assistance of customers and employees.

