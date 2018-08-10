News Briefs 08.10.18

Carolinas News Notes

MCC open house in Asheville

MCC Sacred Journey Church in Asheville will celebrate its eighth anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 19 with an open house, 3-5 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The open house will be held at First Congregational’s Fellowship Hall, 1735 Fifth Avenue West, in Hendersonville. For more information and to RSVP, contact Beth Mallindine at 828-429-6280.

Hughes honored

Openly gay Hillsborough Commissioner Matt Hughes was recently named a 2018 Victory Empowerment Fellow. Hughes and nine others chosen by the LGBTQ Victory Institute are considered to be “destined to lead the LGBTQ community as public officials and political operatives.” Read more from Chapelboro.com at bit.ly/2v8qKog.

New center in Greensboro

The new LGBTQ Center of Greensboro held an open house celebrating its official grand opening on July 27. The drop-in event included cake-cutting and a tour of the space, which includes a resource wall and queer library. The center is located at 1205 W. Bessemer Ave, Suite 226 in Greensboro.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Salisbury holiday parade canceled

The annual Holiday Caravan parade in Salisbury has been canceled by organizers, who have written a letter blaming Avita Pharmacy and its representative Valeria Levy, who claims her float last year was not allowed to participate when she included representatives from Salisbury’s PFLAG chapter. Read the full story online at the Salisbury Post bit.ly/2OCnud1 and Avita Pharmacy’s response at bit.ly/2vpqnoQ.

Police convo held in Raleigh

The LGBTQ Center of Raleigh played host to a conversation on July 24 focused on women in law enforcement. The event was hosted by the center in partnership with the Raleigh Police Department. Hosting the event at the center was a way to lift up the voices of women police officers and draw attention to the experiences of LGBTQ people with law enforcement. Read the full story from WRAL at bit.ly/2n16tg5.

Charleston’s public gay spaces

The Charleston City Paper published a full-length feature detailing the history, rise and fall of the port city’s public gay spaces — from cruising spots to bars. Read the feature report online at bit.ly/2LPHtqf.

Duke Divinity leader steps down

Elaine Heath, dean of the Duke Divinity School,has stepped down. Heath will remain on faculty at the school. Her decision to step down from the leadership role follows several controversies over the past two years, including criticism over the school’s treatment of LGBTQ students.

Have news to share?

