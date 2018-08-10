InFocus: Charlotte 2018 — LGBTQ Newcomer and Community Resource Guide
Updated: August 10, 2018 at 6:47 pm
qnotes presents its annual newcomer, visitor and resident guide for Charlotte’s LGBTQ community in our newly redesigned format. In print and online, find all the resources you need to make the best of your time here, whether you’re in for a short trip to the city, it’s your new-found home or your home of many years! Listings including arts, community resources and more, with features on local tours and Charlotte history.
Get to know the Queen City better
Charlotte is blooming with arts offerings
Local & Regional LGBTQ Community Resources
