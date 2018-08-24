CREW Program

Letters to the Editor

My current position has given me an opportunity to work in a wonderful program that is providing services to communities that are underserved. Our program focuses on people who are HIV positive, men who have sex with men, and people who are transgender. We are dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. We provided substance abuse and mental health treatment by licensed and certified clinicians free of charge due to grant funding. The name of our program is CREW which stands for Community Resources for Empowerment and Wellness. I believe that with your influence in the community, together we can continue to assist and give a voice to the LGBTQ community as a whole.

Kisha Summers, Charlotte, N.C.

