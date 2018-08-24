Camp Pride prepares youth for leadership, advocacy

Carolinas News Notes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camp Pride, an initiative of Campus Pride, was held from July 18-22 and provided its participants with development of their social justice and leadership skills.

In its 2018 season, 50 students, adult faculty and staffers came from over 30 colleges and universities, Campus Pride Executive Director Shane Windmeyer said. In fact, this year there were a higher number of community colleges and rural campuses than in previous years, he added.

The organization has experienced challenges over the past several years due to travel bans from other states with regard to the discriminatory anti-LGBTQ HB2/HB142 legislation. California has shown the greatest decline in participation, Windmeyer shared.

However, for the participants who have been able to be part of Camp Pride, the experience has been memorable. “Campus Pride gave me hope. I am not alone,” one student shared in his post-camp evaluation. “I learned valuable skills to help my campus, but also met people who are like me. I wish more of my campus could come to Camp Pride next year.”

info: campuspride.org/camppride.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.