News Briefs 08.24.18

Carolinas News Notes

AIDS Walk & 5K Run

Registration is now open for the AIDS Walk & 5K Run to be held in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 20 at Dix Park, 2015 Umstead Dr. All fitness levels are welcome to participate individually or as a team. The event benefits the Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolinas, the LGBT Center of Raleigh, Crape Myrtle Festival and the NC AIDS Action Network.

info: bit.ly/2hbvXYu.

Buff Faye EOY Alternate

Buff Faye placed second alternate at the National Entertainer of the Year pageant contest on July 30 in Louisville, Ky. at the C2 Event Theater. Buff Faye is the highest placing North Carolina drag queen in the state’s history. She was just three points from first alternate.

info: eoy.net.

South Carolina Black Gay Pride

The 13th Annual South Carolina Black Gay Pride, “Unapologetically,” will be held from 24-26 in Columbia, S.C. The capstone event will be its Cultural Arts & Wellness Festival on Aug. 25, 12-5 p.m., at Forest Lake Park, 6820 Wedgefield Rd., featuring entertainment and speakers, as well as “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” personality Milan Christopher. Other events during the three-day celebration include a welcome reception and a Unity Picnic.

info: southcarolinablackpride.com.

LGBTQ Area Survey

The Alliance For Full Acceptance has partnered with the College of Charleston, the Community Assistance Program, the Joseph P. Riley Center for Livable Communities and the Medical University of South Carolina to conduct a survey of the LGBTQ community in the Charleston tri-county (Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester) area. This will be the first study ever conducted to listen specifically to the voices of the LGBTQ community in the three counties. Data collected will be made public.

info: the-lgbtq-survey.com.

Liberty Awards Dinner

The ACLU of North Carolina will hold its Liberty Awards Dinner on Oct. 6, 5 p.m., at The Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Dr., in Chapel Hill, N.C. Keynote speaker will be Louise Melling, a deputy legal director at the national organization and director of its Center for Liberty. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online. Gay-owned Replacements, Ltd. is the title sponsor of the event.

info: acluofnc.org.

African-American Data Collection

Southerns on New Ground is partnering with Black Future Lab’s Black Census Project to collect data from 200,000 African-American’s in 20 states about the issues directly affecting them in their communities. Unlike the U.S. Census, which polls only for population count, the Black Census is conducted online, as well as through a coordinated on-the-ground, door-knocking effort. The effort will serve to engage African-Americans to build political power and push for policies that help strengthen their communities on the ground.

info: blkcns.us.

Ensminger nets foundation residency

Emily Ensminger, creative director for Elsewhere in Greensboro, N.C., has received an interdisciplinary artist administrator residency this fall from The Rauschenberg Foundation. From Sept. 30-Oct. 14. Ensminger will have the opportunity to have creative time and space to practice her craft.

info: rauschenbergfoundation.org/residency/artists-residence.

Center requests library books

The LGBTQ+ Center at the Guilford Green Foundation, 1205 W. Bessemer Ave., Suite 226, Greensboro, N.C., is in the process of stocking its shelves with books that it can share with the community. Contributors can visit the center’s Amazon wishlist at amzn.to/2L5hZAs to make their selections which will be sent directly to the center.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Griffin elected to trans health board

Former Charlotte, N.C. clinical psychologist and Richmond, Va. resident Lisa Griffin has been elected to the board of the US Association for Transgender Health. “This is an honor for so many reasons, including the outstanding quality of candidates. I’m super stoked to get to take this education and advocacy work to the next level!,” she shared on her Facebook page.

info: wpath.org.

Port City Pride

The 2nd Annual Port City Pride Block Party will be held on Sept. 1, 12-10 p.m., on Castle St. in Wilmington, N.C. The free event will include entertainment, food trucks, vendors and more. In addition, other “Pride-full” Labor Day Weekend festivities will take place including a youth masqerade dance, rainbow road bar crawl, Stonewall kickball pick-up game and fantail fun day dance party on the USS North Carolina battleship.

info: facebook.com/PortCityPrideBlockParty/.

Miss Gay North Carolina Pageant

The Miss Gay North Carolina Pageant began this year’s competition, “Garden of Eden,” in the Queen City on Aug. 23 and will continue through Aug. 24 with the crowning at 11:30 p.m. at The Scorpio Nightclub, 2301 Freedom Dr. Miss Gay North Carolina American 2017 Eden Parque Divine will be honored and a special performance will take place by Miss Gay America 2018 Deva Station. The North Carolina preliminary pageant began in 1979 and is now in its 40th year.

info: thescorpio.com. missgaynorthcarolinaamerica.com.

Bar association adds LGBTQ division

The Associated Press reported that the National Bar Association has created an LGBTQ division for its members. The association’s membership is open to African-American lawyers and judges. The association’s President Juan Thomas calls it a “long-overdue milestone,” adding that “if the group is to continue as a leading civil rights organization, it’s important to be inclusive for all members.” Jonathan Patterson will serve as the new division’s committee chair.

info: nationalbar.org.

Pride Cocktail

Charlotte, N.C.’s Crepe Cellar created a special cocktail, Tiki Tearoom, for Charlotte Pride’s celebration week. A portion of the proceeds benefitted Time Out Youth Center, The Charlotte Agenda reported.

info: charlotteagenda.com. crepecellar.com.

No counselor camp

Camp No Counselors will hold its second annual LGBTQ & Friends Camp session in Los Angeles, Calif., from Oct. 5-8. As seen on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Camp No Counselors offers adults, age 21 and over, an adventurous experience filled with nightly custom-themed parties, an open bar, fashion runway style challenge, drag event and meals, along with classic camp activities. Registration is available online.

info: campnocounselors.com/lgbtq-friends-camp.

Queer youth conference

The sixth annual Carolina Conference on Queen Youth, “Equity in Practice: Supporting Trans and Queer Youth of Color,” will be held on Oct. 19 in Charlotte, N.C. and is seeking presentation and workshop proposals. The conference committee asks that all sessions be interactive for participants and that presenters provide useful resources for participants (handouts, resource lists/guides, brochures, etc.). Deadline for submittal is Sept. 7.

info: timeoutyouth.org/CCQY.

Latina web docuseries launch

Durham, N.C. native Rodrigo Dorfman has completed direction of a web docuseries called “¡FIESTA! Quinceañera” which weaves the lives of three Latina girls and a seasoned drag artist as the girls celebrate their quinceañera. The first three episodes are currently available on the Indie Lens Storycast YouTube Channel.

info: bit.ly/2nRILU1.

Movie screening

OUT at the Movies will hold a screening of “Tucked” on Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at the University of North Carolina School of Arts ACE Theatre Complex, 1533 S. Main St., in Winston-Salem, N.C. The storyline follows an aging drag queen’s struggles. Tickets are $8/advance and $9/at the door.

info: outatthemovieswinston.org.

King book release

L’Monique King’s August book release of “From Collards to Callaloo: Poems and Letters to Assata” tackles the issues of homophobia. The book was written by a grandmother with southern roots whose lesbian identity has kept her from meeting and knowing her Jamacian-American granddaughter for 11 years. King is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a degree in English and is currently pursuing a graduate certificate in Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies. The book is $11.95 and available from Amazon.

info: amzn.to/2ONuUta.

SAGE cookout

The Annual SAGE Cookout and Potluck will be held on Sept. 3, 1-5 p.m., at the LGBT Center of Raleigh, 324 S. Harrington St., in Raleigh, N.C. SAGE furnishes meat and vegetarian options, buns, condiments, beverages, drinks, and accessories. Participants are asked to bring their favorite side dish or salad, or a homemade dessert to share. Email Joseph Wheeler at jwheeler@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com to RSVP.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Triangle chorus open rehearsals

The Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus has begun its fall season open rehearsals and will continue to do so until Sept. 18. Interested self-identified, male singers of all sexual orientations are invited to attend. Although auditions are not required to join the chorus, singers must be prepared to undergo a voice placement exercise with the artistic director. Rehearsals begin on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough St.

info: tgmchorus.org.

Biden ‘As You Are’ campaign

Former Vice President Joe Biden has launched the “As You Are” campaign designed to promote family acceptance of LGBTQ youth importance. The initiative’s goal is to collect and share LGBTQ youth and others personal stories as a catalyst to family healing, community creation and ensuring a “bright future for all LGBTQ young people.

info: bidenfoundation.org.

Chaplain nixes same-sex couples

Earlier in 2018 Fort Bragg, N.C.’s Maj. Scott Squires, who serves as a chaplain for the Army base, declined to conduct a marriage retreat that included same-sex couples due to his church’s restrictions. His endorsing agency is the North American Mission Board (NAMB) of the Southern Baptist Convention Now investigators recommend that he be disciplined due to findings of dereliction of duty. The case is being challenged by First Liberty Institute and Squires attorney Mike Berry.

info: armytimes.com.

Charleston questionnaire launch

The LGBTQ community of Charleston, S.C. is being asked to participate in an area questionnaire in hopes of gathering from 1,000-1,200 individual responses from LGBTQ adults in Berkley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Funded primarily by the Weston Milliken’s Freeman Foundation, Charleston Democrat and philanthropist Linda Ketner and MUSC, the data collection initiative will serve to give a broader understanding of the lives of those surveyed. Results are expected to be released in 2019. To read more about the project, visit bit.ly/2MqTAXF.

info: affa-sc.org/lgbtq-survey.

N.C. domestic violence forms

North Carolina’s government forms do not include same-sex couples in domestic violence protective orders, but cover couples who are in opposite-sex unmarried ones. Bishop Tonyia Rawls, executive director and founder of the Freedom Center for Social Justice has called the forms “exclusionary.” As of press time, Rep. Chaz Beasley (D-92) has plans on filing legislation to make sure North Carolinians in all kinds of relationships are protected, WCNC reported.

info: bit.ly/2wfAm0r.

LuLu’s graduation ceremony

On Aug. 20, a graduation ceremony was held for the class of 2018 from Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams LuLu’s Child Enrichment Center. The center’s founders handed out diplomas to graduates. Keynote speaker and “honorary degree” recipient was Dr. Ric Vandett, Hickory School System superintendent. Lulu’s, a hands-on learning center which teaches healthy eating and exercise habits, has received a five-star rating.

info: mgbwhome.com.

ASOs summit presentation

Carolinas CARE Partnership and the North Carolina AIDS Action Network recently presented during the North American Housing and HIV Research Summit, which ran from Aug. 1-3 in Washington D.C. The event provides an interactive setting to review recent research and policy initiatives, discuss evidence-based practice and policy and develop community-driven research and advocacy strategies. Presenters stressed the importance of collaboration between HIV programmatic and advocacy organizations, especially in the South.

info: carolinascare.org. ncaan.org.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.