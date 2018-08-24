Summer filled with Pride across the Queen City
Updated: August 24, 2018 at 1:12 am
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story
Charlotte Black Gay Pride
Charlotte Black Gay Pride celebrated its 2018 Expo in late July with special guests from (left-right, top-bottom) Bishop Tonyia Rawls, Stonewall activist Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, Mr. Charlotte Black Pride Sweetheart Mar’tel Iman St. James and Ms. Charlotte Black Pride.
(Photo Credit: Staff)
Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade
The Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade took place from Aug. 18-19 in Uptown Charlotte. There were 165,000 attendees during the festival and the Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade had 170 contingencies and 6,000 participants. Delighted Tobehere served as the MC for the parade.
(Photo Credit: Staff)
Related Posts
You can support independent, local LGBT media!
Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
Comments