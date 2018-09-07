Home » News » Carolinas News Notes » Liberation, inclusion focus of conference
Lainey MillenSpecial Assignments
Liberation, inclusion focus of conference
Updated: September 6, 2018 at 6:28 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Freedom Center for Social Justice will hold its inaugural Liberating Theologies Conference on Oct. 6, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Dr.
The one-day event explores varying theologies with an emphasis on liberation and inclusion for those who are oppressed and marginalized.
This conference is an extension the center’s Do No Harm Initiative which asks faith leaders across the state to commit to doing no harm through interpretation of biblical text or other religious writings. There is a particular focus on harm caused on the basis of sexual orientation, gender expression, race and/or faith tradition.
Conference leaders and theological areas explored are: Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II, Black Liberation; Bishop Yvette Flunder, Queer; and Dr. Robyn Henderson-Espinoza, Activist.
“There is a need in North Carolina to make a bold statement about intersectional justice and the importance of restorative justice for those in the LGBTQ community who have been ostracized and even banished from the church. Liberating Theologies seeks to uplift diverse religious narratives in support of the LGBTQ community,” organizers stated.
The conference is held in partnership with Union Theological Seminary of New York in honor of Rev. Dr. James H. Cone, the founder of Black Liberation Theology, and Rev. Dr. Katie Cannon, Christian ethicist and scholar of Womanist Theology. Bishop Tonyia Rawls will serve as moderator.
Registration is available online at bit.ly/2JShR6O. Seating is limited.
info: fcsj.org.
About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.
