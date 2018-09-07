News Briefs 09.07.18

Carolinas News Notes

Org seeks volunteers

ReachOUT NC is currently searching for LGBTQ and allied volunteers who want to impact the broader community. They are participating in efforts for Triangle organizations such as the 9/11 Day of Service, Red Hat Amphitheater, Sept. 11, 6-3:30 p.m., and Carolina Tiger Rescue, Oct. 27. Registration is available online for these and other subsequent projects.

info: reachoutnc.org.

History Project

Joshua Burford, a former archivist at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, was featured in an article penned by the Associated Press about his latest venture — documenting the history of LGBTQ individuals in the Deep South. Burford is engaged in this work through the Invisible Histories Project located in Birmingham, Ala.

info: bit.ly/2PmY7ve.

Youth race

OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley has announced that it is holding its 2nd Annual Amazing Race for Equality on Sept. 22. The organization is seeking event and team sponsors, volunteers and individual and team participants for the fun-filled event. The race consists of 14 mind and body challenges across Hickory, N.C. and prizes will be awarded. Entry fee is $25/person. More information is available online.

info: outrightyouthcv.org. outrightsamazingrace.com.

Gala date set

The Alliance for Full Acceptance has announced the date for its 20th Anniversary Gala to be held on Nov. 3, 6 p.m., at the Gibbes Museum of Art. The event consists of dinner and dancing, along with honoring achievements and celebrating the future. Check the website for more details as they are made available.

info: affa-sc.org.

New board members

The Guilford Green Foundation has announced its 2018-2019 incoming board members. Taking office are: Summer Foster, office manager at Bouvier Kelly, Inc.; Rep. Cecil Brockman, North Carolina House of Representatives, 60th District; and Steve Stonecypher, managing director at Shipwright Healthcare Group, LLC. The replace outgoing members realtor/broker Sandra O’Connor, attorney Justin Ervin, III, Labcorp employee Sabrina Kim Jones and National Conference for Community and Justice of the Piedmont Triad, Inc. Executive Director Ivan Canada.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Alliance welcomes van

ALFA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 6 in the parking lot of Catawba Valley Medical Center to celebrate the launch of their new mobile testing unit. The #BigRedVan is 251” long and has a 3.6 liter V6 engine.

info: alfainfo.org.

Center adds hormone therapy

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic’s Greensboro, N.C. health center launched gender-affirming hormone therapy services for transgender patients over the summer. The organization said that they are committed to improving the way transgender people receive health care and eliminating barriers to care by hosting a series of training sessions for its staff that enhances their understanding of how to serve those who are transgender.

info: ppsat.org.

Olympian keynotes Pride celebration

Olympic gold medal diver Greg Louganis was the guest of honor and keynoted the Grand Strand Pride Gala on Aug. 25. He was also on hand earlier in the day at the Expo where he signed books and took photographs with fans.

info: grandstrandpride.com.

WFU project

Students and faculty at Wake Forest University were engaged in the UNITY Project from Aug. 16-Sept. 4. Well over 400 individuals participated in the effort who tied various colors of yarn to any of the 32 posts that they identified with, WFMY reported. The private project was located outside the entrance to Z. Smith Reynolds library.

info: on.wfmy.com/2Cc5GU9.

SAGE women’s group

SAGE Raleigh’s Kathe Rauch is hosting an organizational meeting for a new women’s drop in. The gatherings will help assess when the group will meet and what it will offer. The planning sessions will be held on Sept. 22 and Oct. 6, 1 p.m., at St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church, 622 Maywood Ave., in Raleigh, N.C.

info: sage@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Practice changing names

Ballantyne Family Medicine is in the process of changing its practice name to Amity Medical Group. The practice operates two clinics, one is East Charlotte and one is South Charlotte.

info: ballantynefamilymedicine.com.

Cyberbullying guide

An online guide, “Cyberbullying & Substance Abuse,” developed by Walter Keenan, Ph.D., and David Cohen, M.D., is available online. It was created in 2017 and has a methodical way to deal with these issues in today’s society.

info: bit.ly/2Pyo9fn.

Coastal org new board

The Grand Strand Pride’s Coastal Business Guild announced the appointments of Craig McGee as chair and Angie Morris as vice chair. McGee is owner and president of Atlantic Real Estate Management. Morris is a store manager for TD Bank’s Myrtle Beach main branch. Both individuals have worked for and supported the LGBTQ community for several years.

info: coastalbusinessguild.com.

Church inclusion conference focus

The North Carolina Conference chapter of Methodist Federation for Social Action and Reconciling United Methodists and Friends NC will host a free workshop on Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Avent Ferry United Methodist Church, 2700 Avent Ferry Rd., in Raleigh N.C. Helen Ryde, Southeast jurisdiction coordinator for Reconciling Ministries Network, will facilitate discussion of the future of LGBTQ inclusion in The United Methodist Church at a time when the topic is a hot button within the church itself.

info: rum-nc.org. mfssancc@gmail.com.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.