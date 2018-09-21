Rosedale Medical opens new Uptown clinic

Pictured Above: Rosedale Medical’s new office space in Charlotte’s Uptown brings convenience and accessibility to local patients, as well as a home for its Rosedale Assistance & Opportunities non-profit organization. (Photo Credit: Loopnet.com)

Rosedale Medical, a longtime leader in HIV/AIDS treatment and care, has opened a new clinic in Uptown Charlotte at 321 W. 11th St.

Rosedale Medical began in 2006 under a different name — Rosedale Infectious Diseases, named to honor Dr. Frederick A. Cruickshank’s grandmother who taught him to never turn a patient away. Rosedale was started as a private practice under Cruickshank, an HIV specialist who had recently relocated to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. His office, which was located at 103 Commerce Centre Dr., Suite 103, in Huntersville, N.C., quickly became a principal treatment facility in the area for those living with HIV. He changed the practice name in recent years to Rosedale Medical to offer a more inclusive description of the services it offered..

Now, 12 years later, Rosedale Medical has become a tight-knit community of medical professionals — practice manager Bernard Davis calls them “family” — seeking to provide holistic, patient centered care for their largely LGBTQ base.

Originally, the clinic specialized solely in HIV/AIDS treatment and care. But after several years of expansion, including the addition of new staff members and more funding, practicing internal medicine became feasible for Rosedale. The staff jumped at the chance; there are a number of simultaneous medical conditions in a patient associated HIV/AIDS, and they wanted to start meeting the needs of their patients, particularly LGBTQ patients, at a greater capacity.

As a result, Rosedale now offers a variety of services, centered on physical, mental, and social health. In addition to primary care (directed by Dr. Christine Lomboy), Rosedale also provides clinical trials on-site, meaning patients only have to come to one site for their medical needs. The Huntersville practice is the first in North Carolina to feature an on-site Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy. It offers testing and education on infectious diseases, including HIV. Rosedale’s staff are “proud advocates” for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP, a method proven to be highly effective in preventing HIV-1 infection. The office also staffs a nutritionist and a mental health counselor for patients struggling with caring for their mental and physical wellbeing. And, finally, Rosedale makes queer and transgender patients the focus of its work by providing LGBTQ-sensitive care and assistance with hormone replacement therapy.

The new clinic also houses its non-profit, Rosedale Assistance & Opportunities — formerly Different Roads Home. This dual site opened for a number of reasons. For one, the staff wanted to combine their non-profit premises with another clinic in order to make both more convenient to get to. And since their first practice was located in Huntersville, travel was a challenge, especially for patients who relied on public transportation. These new premises are much more easily accessible to Charlotte residents.

Rosedale Medical Charlotte officially opened its doors on July 30, but will be hosting a grand opening on the evening of Oct. 19. Their hours are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. Rosedale Assistance & Opportunities, as well as the Huntersville office, are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Fridays. For more information, visit rosedaleaid.com or call 704-948-8582.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter