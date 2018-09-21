ASO gets new leader

Carolina News Notes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Health Project (THP) has announced that it named a new executive director, Mark Cassity, to lead its efforts in providing access to care and prevention of new HIV infections in the community. His effective date at the helm of the organization was Aug. 22.

Cassity previously had been program director at the Guilford Regional Interfaith AIDS Network. The Network operated the predecessor of the Higher Ground daycare center before it was assumed by THP and Cassity had been serving as the day center’s director prior to the appointment.

Board President Lawrence Eisenberg, MA, MS, LCSW, said, “Mark’s twenty-plus years of experience in working with people living with HIV and AIDS are an incredible strength for Triad Health Project. Mark brings an equal measure of compassion, knowledge, and expertise. The board has confidence in his ability to strategically guide the organization going forward, especially in addressing the intersectionality of HIV and AIDS with racial and social justice issues.”

“Our team is in the midst of evaluation and planning for all of our programs and services to determine how we can best respond to the ever-increasing levels of poverty, hunger, homelessness and mental illness that compound the challenges faced by people living with HIV. While we want to address these needs, we’re also determined to advocate for our clients and be agents of change on social and health policy in our local community and beyond,” Cassity shared.

He holds a Masters in Liberal Studies from New York University and a Bachelors in Political Science from Valdosta State University in Georgia. He was a national program selectee/participant at the Institute for Servant Leadership in Asheville, N.C. from 2002 to 2004. A former board member of the National Episcopal AIDS Coalition from 2013 to 2016, Cassity also served on the executive planning team for the National Episcopal Province IV Annual HIV/AIDS Retreat from 1999 to 2016, and as a facilitator for the Servant Leadership School in Greensboro, N.C. from 1999 to 2004.

