Southern foundation grants top $3 million
Updated: September 20, 2018 at 7:59 pm
DURHAM, N.C. — The Laughing Gull Foundation (LGF) has announced the approval of $3,895,000 in grants to be awarded from 2018 through 2020 to 24 organizations supporting the LGBTQ community in the U.S. South.
This commitment represents a 240 percent increase in annual grant-making for LGF’s LGBTQ Equality Program, and the addition of 12 new grantees. The portfolio reaffirms LGF’s focus on North Carolina and Virginia, and on strategic opportunities to support the LGBTQ community across the U.S. South, the organization shared. The expansion also allows LGF to make new commitments to emerging organizations focused on the transgender community, and to multi-issue organizations doing significant work in the LGBTQ community with an intersectional, racial justice lens.
LGF Board President Meg Baesmith stated, “This is a critical moment to do everything we can to support the LGBTQ community. 2017 was the deadliest year on record in terms of anti-LGBTQ violence. Thankfully, there are inspiring, strategic leaders and organizations across the South moving us toward lived and legal equality for LGBTQ people. The Laughing Gull Foundation Board is honored to be able to expand our investment in their work, and to provide multi-year, general operating support to the majority of our grantees. We encourage our peers to do the same.”
Grantees are (new = *): *ACLUNC Legal Foundation (North Carolina), $75,000/year for three years; Astraea Foundation for Justice’s LGBTQ Racial Justice Fund (Regional), $50,000; *Borealis Philanthropy’s Fund for Trans Generations (Regional), $75,000; Campaign for Southern Equality (Regional) $100,000/year for three years; Campaign for Southern Equality’s Southern Equality Fund (Regional) $50,000/year for three years; *El Centro Hispano (Durham, North Carolina), $25,000/year for three years; Equality Federation’s Victory South Initiative (Regional), $30,000/year for three years; Equality Virginia (Virginia), $100,000/year for three years; Equality Virginia’s Transgender Visibility Initiative (Virginia), $50,000/year for three years; Freedom Center for Social Justice (Regional), $100,000/year for three years; Funders for LGBTQ Issues’ Out in the South Initiative (Regional), $125,000/year for three years; *Health Brigade (Richmond, Va.), $40,000/year for three years; Horizons Foundation’s Give Out Day (Regional), $20,000; LGBT Center of Raleigh (Raleigh, N.C.), $50,000/year for three years; LGBTQ Center of Durham (Durham, N.C.), $30,000/year for three years; *Lynchburg Diversity Center (Lynchburg, Va.), $20,000/year for three years; *Nationz Foundation (Richmond, Va.), $30,000/year for three years; *SHIFT NC (North Carolina), $30,000/year for three years; Side by Side (Virginia), $75,000/year for three years; Southerners on New Ground (Regional), $100,000/year for three years; *Southern Vision Alliance (North Carolina), $40,000/year for three years; *Southern Vision Alliance’s Frontlines Fund (North Carolina), $10,000; Time Out Youth Center (Charlotte, N.C.), $100,000/year for three years; *Trans Justice Funding Project (Regional), $75,000; *Tranzmission (North Carolina), $25,000/year for three years; *Virginia Anti-Violence Project (Richmond, Va.), $50,000/year for three years; and *Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities (Virginia), $40,000/year for three years.
info: laughing gull.org.
About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.
