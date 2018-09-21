Combatting tobacco-related cancers key to CDC award

Beyond the Carolinas

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The National LGBT Cancer Network has become the newest recipient of a $2.5 million five-year award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to expand resources for their grantees serving LGBTQ people at risk for tobacco-related cancers.

“The LGBTQ communities smoke at rates significantly higher than other populations. That alone increases our cancer risks dramatically,” said Network Executive Director Liz Margolies.

The new award will enable the Network to expand their New York City presence to Providence, R.I., which serves as the base for their principal investigator, the mononymous Dr. Scout. He has led this type of CDC health priority at other agencies for more than a decade. He emphasized that the next five years will bring a new vision for this work: “We are really looking to expand the online knowledge base and toolbox for LGBTQ community members at risk for cancer, living with cancer, and policymakers serving us.” On a monthly basis, the Network will add new resources, thus building a “robust” library of information and tools everyone can access.

The CDC award leverages a network of organizational members who specialize in tobacco-related cancers and/or serving LGBTQ individuals. The Cancer Network reports early membership commitments from a wide range of LGBTQ serving national organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, the National LGBTQ Task Force, the Gay & Lesbian Medical Association, the Equality Federation, and more. Likewise, many states health departments and national health organizations have already signed on as members: American Cancer Society, The Truth Initiative, Association of State and Territorial Health Officers, to name a few.

Margolies added, “We are particularly excited to have members work with the state health departments, who collectively are the second largest health funder in the United States.”

info: cancer-network.org.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.