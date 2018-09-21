Library staffer starts gay bookclub

Carolinas News Notes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lesbian Charlotte-Mecklenburg Public Library Service Specialist Angelise Ramos has started the Read The Rainbow Bookclub at the Independence Regional Library branch, 6000 Conference Dr., which meets on the first Monday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m.

The effort, a first for the library, was brought about because Ramos enjoys reading and wanted to have a place where like-minded people could get together to discuss LGBTQ and other literature in a “friendly environment” in the branch’s community room. “I just thought it would be a nice activity our community would want to be involved with,” she shared.

Those who are 18 and older and wish to join in are asked to register in person, by phone at 704-416-4800 or on the library’s website prior to attending a get-together. The group is open to all genders and has a 20-person limit.

Participants can obtain copies of books discussed prior to meetings. Ramos said, “I’m invested in using accessible books. While not every LGBT book the library owns has 20+ copies, I will pick books that have a minimum of five copies and alternative formats such as e-books. Plus accessible through Amazon prime for the Kindle in case people have also access to that. It would be unfair to ask people to buy 12 unknown books a year. For our first book we’re doing ‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’ [on Oct. 1] since it’s such an important book that has a ton of copies so everybody should be covered.”

Other selections over the next few months are: Nov. 5, “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Alison Bechdel (a former qnotes contributor); and Dec. 3, “Leah on the Offbeat” by Becky Albertalli. Titles are subject to change.

Currently, Ramos is focusing on getting the club established, thus not inviting guest authors to speak to the group.

Refreshments will not be served, but participants are invited to bring snacks to share.

info: cmlibrary.org/calendar. aramos@cmlibary.org.

