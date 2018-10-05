LGBT History Month

Every October, the LGBTQ community takes time to recognize the people, place and events that helped shape our lives and the quest for “equality and justice for all.” During this time, readers can get a glimpse, both in print and online, of those past heroes, some well known and some more obscure, who stepped out of the shadows, and with bravery, marched forward toward a better life for us all and our world.

These features are being presented to you compliments of the National LGBT History Project and were introduced on Oct. 4.

Additionally, during the month, qnotes is rolling out daily a different personality chosen by the Equality Forum to help our readers learn more about others who have left their mark on the landscape of equality, social justice and more. That’s 31 LGBTQ and allied individuals who left their mark on the vast landscape of life.

Enjoy the read and add these facts to your historical memory and mental archives.

