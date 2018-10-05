REGISTER & VOTE!
Breast cancer walks help raise awareness
Monies raised go toward supporting organizations, research, treatment and care
October across the U.S. is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During this time, communities bring out the pink as participants take to the streets to walk or run to bring awareness to the disease that affects primarily women, and more rarely, men too.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime; breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women; breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women; each year it is estimated that over 252,710 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,500 will die; although breast cancer in men is rare, an estimated 2,470 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and approximately 460 will die each year; on average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and one woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes; and over 3.3 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the U.S. today.
The Mayo Clinic reported that symptoms include: a lump in the breast; bloody discharge from the nipple; and changes in the shape or texture of the nipple or breast.
Treatment, depending upon the stage of the cancer, consists of chemotherapy, radiation and/or surgery. Many women and men choose to have genetic testing to determine if they are at a higher risk of getting the disease. And, some even go to the lengths of having prophylactic mastectomies to alleviate their risk ratio.
Research on lesbians and breast cancer risks is limited and contradictory, the National LGBT Cancer Network states. Those affected by the disease are rarely asked about their sexual orientation in the data collection process. However, research does show that there are four most-cited risk factors on lesbians and breast cancer risk: cigarette smoking (higher usage); alcohol (heavier drinking as compared to straight women); obesity (BMI over 25); and pregnancy (likelihood of having biological children before age 30 which is shown to offer some protection against cancer).
At any rate, all women (and men who are at risk) should discuss having regular screening mammograms with their healthcare provider so that cancers can be detected early, thus providing better outcomes in fighting the disease.
For more information, visit nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-facts, mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/breast-cancer/symptoms-causes/syc-20352470 and cancer-network.org/cancer-information/lesbians-and-cancer/lesbians-and-breast-cancer-risk/.
Here is a listing of Carolinas regional events:
North Carolina
Susan B. Komen Race for the Cure
The race series is considered the largest, most successful education and fundraising event for breast cancer in the world. Walk events scheduled throughout the year.
ww5.komen.org/RaceForTheCure.
Oct. 6
5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk
Charlotte, N.C.
Uptown Charlotte
S. Mint St.
Registration: 6-7:30 a.m.
Run/Walk: 7:45 a.m.
Events include an opening ceremony, walk and a special area set aside for survivors and caregivers attending them, as well as Family Fun Zone space. Sign-up available online.
komencharlotte.org.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
American Cancer Society
Avon, National Presenting Sponsor
Events include an opening ceremony, walk and a special area set aside for survivors and caregivers attending them. Open to teams, individuals and companies. Sign-up available online.
bit.ly/2Nal0Az.
October 13
Making Strides of Raleigh
Presented by Duke Cancer Institute
Midtown Park at North Hills
4011 Cardinal St at North Hills
Raleigh, N.C.
Registration: 7:30 a.m.
Walk: 9:15 a.m.
October 20
Making Strides of Greater Charlotte
Presented by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway
6570 Bruton Smith Blvd.
Concord, N.C.
Registration: 8 a.m.
Walk: 10 a.m.
October 27
Making Strides of Eastern North Carolina
Presented by Carolina Breast Imaging Specialists
Greenville Town Common
105 E. 1st St.
Greenville, N.C.
Registration: 8 a.m.
Walk: Follows opening ceremony
October 27
Making Strides of Greensboro
Country Park
3805 Jaycee Park Dr.
Greensboro, N.C.
Registration: 8:30 a.m.
Walk: 10 a.m.
Other Events
October 6
Women’s Only 5K Walk and Run
The Women’s Hospital Education Center
801 Green Valley Rd.
Greensboro, N.C.
Every dollar raised by the race or donated to the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Alight Program stays in the community.
conehealth.com/womens-only-5k.
October 13
Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk & Run
Caldwell Community College &
Technical Institute
2855 Hickory Blvd.
Hudson, N.C.
Registration: 6:45 a.m.
All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Event includes awards in age groups. Non-participatory Phantom Runners supports welcome and includes race shirt.
runsignup.com/Race/NC/Hudson/BreastCancerAwareness5KWalkRun.
October 27
High Country Walk/Run for Breast Cancer
American Legion
333 Wallingford Rd.
Blowing Rock, N.C.
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Monies raised will go toward scholarship awards to those fighting breast cancer in the High Country.
highcountrybreastcancerfoundation.org/index.php.
South Carolina
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
American Cancer Society
Avon, National Presenting Sponsor
bit.ly/2Nal0Az.
October 7
Making Strides of Greenville
Presented by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System
Peace Center – TD Stage
101 W. Broad St
Greenville, SC
Greenville, S.C.
Registration: TBD
Walk: 2 p.m.
October 20
Making Strides of Myrtle Beach
Crown Reef Resort
2913 S. Ocean Blvd.
Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Registration: 8:30 a.m.
Walk: 9:30 a.m.
October 27
Making Strides of Charleston
Presented by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
North Charleston Riverfront Park
1001 Everglades Dr.
North Charleston, S.C.
Registration: 8 a.m.
Walk: 9:30 a.m.
Georgia
Oct. 12-14
Atlanta 3-Day
Susan G. Komen journey includes an opening ceremony, 60-mile Komen 3-Day walk, camping and closing ceremony. An experienced 3-Day walker will be a new participant’s coach and mentor for the entire experience. Through fundraising and training, participants will meet other walkers, can form a team and gather together in triumph over the course of the event.
bit.ly/2QfRjQu.