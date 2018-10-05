Film fest welcomes Kasen-Windsor

‘To A More Perfect Union: United States v Windsor’ is one of the films being showcased at the 5th Annual OUT at the Movies Int’l Film Fest which runs from Oct. 5-7 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 5th Annual OUT at the Movies Int’l LGBT Film Fest kicks off on Oct. 5 and will continue its run through Oct. 7. During the event, directors, stars and others will be on hand for Q&A sessions to discuss selected films being showcased.

On Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., the opening night screening of “You Should Meet My Son 2!” will take place at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) ACE Theatre Complex, 1533 S. Main St. Joining the kick-off event will be actors Emory Duncan and Tyler Richmeier, and writer/director Keith Hartman who will engage the audience in a Q&A. A reception follows at Jeffrey Adams on Fourth, 321 4th St. NW.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, the festival will welcome for a Q&A Judith Kasen-Windsor, widow of Edith Windsor for the screening of the documentary, “To A More Perfect Union: U.S. v. Windsor” at UNCSA Gold. Edith Windsor was a plaintiff in a watershed moment case surrounding same-sex marriage which she won.

Earlier in the day at 11 a.m., “A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years” will be shown in UNCSA Babcock. It focuses on major events and watershed moments in LGBTQ history through never-before-seen archival footage and interviews. “Latter Days” will be shown at 7:30 p.m., UNCSA Main; and “Paris Is Burning,” 11 p.m., a/perture cinema, 311 W. 4th St. At the showing of “Latter Days,” a presentation of the festival’s inaugural INSPIRE award will be presented to the film’s actor Wes Ramsey. Ramsey has appeared on TV in soaps and prime time shows. At the “Paris Is Burning” screening, a UNCSA dance performance will be held at both Fourth Street and at a/perture cinema. This is the festival’s first late-night screening. See the festival website for more films being presented throughout the weekend.

In addition to these showing, Del Shores will perform his one-man show, “Six Characters in Search of a Play,” on Oct. 7 at the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W Northwest Blvd., at 2 p.m. Standard and VIP tickets may still be available as of press time. VIP ticket holders will also be admitted to a reception at the Piedmont Leaf Lofts, 401 E. 4th St., with Shores, Ann Walker and other celebrities who are in town for the film festival.

Single tickets are available at $10 each. Festival passes are $75 which include screenings and an invitation to evening filmmaker receptions and flex passes are $40, good for admission to any five screenings. Purchase is available online for all options.

info: outatthemovieswinston.org. aperturecinema.com. wstheatrealliance.org.

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.