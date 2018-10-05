School campaign released to support trans students, provide for safe schools

NEW YORK, N.Y. — GLSEN and the Movement Advancement Project (MAP) announced a new national Safe Schools campaign and public service advertisement, “Hallway,” to grow the national Safe Schools Movement of parents, educators, youth, and policymakers necessary to sustain and build support for safe schools for transgender students nationwide, as well as advocate for safe schools for LGBTQ youth.

“Hallway,” the new PSA produced by MAP and released in partnership with GLSEN, depicts the harassment transgender students often face when they need to use the restroom at school — and how school administrators and supportive students alike can help. According to GLSEN’s 2015 National School Climate Survey, 70 percent of transgender students said they avoided bathrooms because they felt unsafe or uncomfortable. Amidst an increasingly hostile environment for transgender students nationwide, such as the Departments of Education and Justice’s withdrawal of crucial federal protections, local community support and school-based action are more vital than ever to ensure transgender youth have a fair chance to learn and thrive in school.

The 60-second “Hallway” spot is running through a national digital advertising campaign, with a local emphasis on 15 states where anti-LGBTQ legislation has been proposed or existing supportive legislation is under attack. GLSEN aims to sign up thousands of safe school advocates across the 15 identified states, and nationally. The 15 states include Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

info: glsen.org. lgbtmap.org.

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.