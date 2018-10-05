Worldwide book launch slated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Dovetailing after the culmination of LGBT History Month during October, a worldwide book launch of “The Children of Harvey Milk: How LGBTQ Politicians Changed the World” will be held on Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m., at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Chapel Hill. Niko Pfund, president and publisher of Oxford University Press USA, will welcome attendees and introduce University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor and author Dr. Andrew Reynolds who will present a short lecture on the visibility of LGBTQ politicians.

Organizers shared, “Forty years ago, on Nov. 27, 1978, Harvey Milk’s iconic journey was ended by an assassin’s bullet. The generation of out LGBTQ leaders he inspired went on to transform the world we live in. … Reynolds has documented this history through the epic stories of courageous men and women around the world who came forward to make their voices heard during the struggle for equal rights.”

Following the lecture, USA Today journalist Steven Petrow will moderate a half-hour roundtable panel with LGBTQ elected officials from across North Carolina. Included panelists will be: Mayor Lydia Lavelle (Carrboro), Alderperson Damon Seils (Carrboro), Former City Councilman Billy Maddalon (Charlotte), Advocate Candis Cox (Raleigh), Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrera (Asheville) and Clerk of Court Mark Kleinschmidt (Chapel Hill).

After the hour-long event, organizers invite attendees to stay for a celebratory wine and cheese reception with the author and panelists.

Online pre-registration is required and tickets are $20 and includes a copy of the book and reception. Visit register.humanities.unc.edu/account to sign up.

A special discounted price of $15 is available for any current high school, undergraduate or graduate student. To receive this discount, email human@unc.edu with “Harvey Milk Student Discount” in the subject line and include first and last name, school attended and anticipated graduation year in the email.

info: humanities.unc.edu/event/the-children-of-harvey-milk.

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.