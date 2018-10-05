Circuit Parties? Are They Worth It?

Hello Trinity,

What are circuit parties and would you recommend them?

Circuit Queries, Philadelphia, PA

Hello Circuit Queries,

Circuit parties, typically benefiting AIDS organizations, started in Atlanta, Ga. in the 1970s at the Hot-lanta River Expo where so many people showed up that the organizers had to create smaller parties to accommodate the crowds, thus a circuit of parties. Events like Montreal’s Black & Blue fill sports arenas, sporting famous DJs and entertainers. For $75 to $150 you too can dance with gorgeous, muscular gay men. So once in your life down a Red Bull, remove your shirt and dance all night, but, darling, skip the drugs, because some people also overdose.

Kisses, Trinity

Hey Trinity,

I invited a guy from the Internet over for dinner, which ended up with us in bed. After I orgasmed, I asked him to leave because I was tired. Later he called to say how “horrible” I was for “excusing him” five minutes after “I pleased myself.” He was an Internet date. What did he expect, romance?

Thanks, Now Leave, Houston, TX

Hey Thanks Now Leave,

Whether he wanted romance or to be treated humanely, it’s never OK to kick out anyone after you orgasm, including Internet dates! Next time “please” your date too and spend a bit of time together then announce that you’re selfish — I mean tired. Honey, make someone glad, not mad to meet you! (My cartoon sure shows you how this is just an okay way to end an encounter!)

Dearest Trinity,

I met this guy who forced me to have sex. I’m gay, but I think I was raped. How do I know?

Sincerely, The Rape Rap, Nashville, TN

Dearest Rape Rap,

I also was raped at gunpoint outside Atlanta, Ga. in the early 1980s. I’ll remember it forever, and you will too. That’s the first sign you were raped. If you were given drugs, that’s the second sign. And if you feel like it’s your fault, there’s your third sign. Other signs include marks on your body and an inner fear of being raped again. Yes, sweetie, it takes two to tango, but just because you said yes to a date, doesn’t mean you should be forced to mate! Every city has gay helplines. Please call them!

Love, Trinity

Dear Trinity,

Two years ago, I broke up with my ex, also of two years. Now he wants to get back again, but we always get back together to see if the relationship “will work” again. Should I give it another try?

Once Again, Cleveland, OH

Dear Once Again,

If after four years you’re still not sure, one thing is sure…you both may never be sure. So, pumpkin, before starting up again, start reading:

Trinity’s Sharp Tips For “When It’s Finally Time” To End A Relationship

1. When every night promises fighting and/or violence, it’s time!

2. When he cancels five out of seven dates (three times he called too late and twice he “forgot”), it’s time to forget him!

3. When by the fifth date she still treats you like a loser with nothing “important” to say or do…it’s definitely time!

4. When after three months he’s still extremely lazy, rude and selfish, it’s time!

5. When you can’t do or “have never done” anything right, it’s “so long” time!

6. When she doesn’t want to talk, listen or communicate ideas on making things better…guess what!

7. When he cheats in front of you and/or behind your back for the third time, guess what again.

8. When you’ve only seen him a total of one month in the last three because of family, business or blah blah blah, it’s time.

9. When she steals your money, your car and your best friend, do I have to say it?

10. Lastly, when you haven’t had sex in the last years of your four-year relationship, it’s big time to end it!

With a Masters of Divinity, Reverend Trinity hosted “Spiritually Speaking,” a weekly radio drama performed globally, and is now minister of sponsor, WIG: Wild Inspirational Gatherings, wigministries.org, Gay Spirituality for the Next Generation! Learn more at telltrinity.com. Send emails to: trinity@telltrinity.com.

