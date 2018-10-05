News Briefs 10.05.18

Chamber meeting rescheduled

The Raleigh Business and Professional Network moved their September meeting to Oct. 10, 6 p.m., at 18 Seabord Restaurant, 18 Seaboard Ave. #100, due to weather conditions surrounding Hurricane Florence. Sen. Jay Chaudhuri will present “The Six Constitution Amendments — What They Mean to You,” a summary of the “drama” surrounding the most recent legislative session, the network shared. Dinner reservations are available online at bit.ly/2OqLP8y.

Pride Winston-Salem fest building community

Pride Winston-Salem will be held on Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., in the Downtown Arts District featuring a festival with headliners The Kinsey Sicks, parade and food truck rodeo. The Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on 4th St. After the festival there will be an official Pride after party at 9 p.m., at Hawthorne Inn and Conference Center, 420 High St. Enjoy music, drinks, popup show and a special performance by The Kinsey Sicks. Cost is $15/advance and $20/at the door. Other events slated for the week are: Oct. 7, 9 a.m., Roaring ’20s Drag Brunch, Mary’s Gourmet Diner, 23 N. Trade St.; Oct. 9, 6 p.m., Coffee, Wine and Gelato Social, West End Coffeehouse, 390 N. Broad St.; and Oct. 12, 7 p.m., Kick-Off Party, Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, 401 N. Main St. For complete details on these events, including costs and ticket prices, visit the festival website.

Pastor ordination

New Life MCC’s Rev. Dawn Flynn will receive her ordination during services on Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1201 S. New Hope Rd., in Gastonia, N.C. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.

GBO Pride rescheduled

Due to weather conditions brought on by Hurricane Florence, Greensboro Pride has been rescheduled from Oct. 18-21. A takeover will be held on Oct. 18, 5 p.m., at Crafted: The Art of the Taco, 219-A S. Elm St. Then on Oct. 19, 6 p.m., Pop Up Bingo will take place outside on the patio at Chemistry Nightclub, 2901 Spring Garden St. The festival, Greensboro Pride — The Rainbow After the Storm, follows on Oct. 21 in downtown from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Healing campaign

Transilient has announced that its #SittingTogether Campaign is seeking contributions to its storytelling project. LGBTQ community members are being asked to look at how it defines and is impacted by healing and “radical love.” Email submissions to transilient.media@gmail.com.

Survey gains

Alliance for Full Acceptance and its partners, College of Charleston and Medical University of South Carolina, have reported that its comprehensive survey of the LGBTQ community in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties is gaining traction. The data being collected will give the organizations a snapshot of what life is like for Lowcountry LGBTQ individuals.

SONG hiring

Southerners on New Ground are seeking applicants for a Southern regional organizer. The person hired will help support the organization’s collaboration with the Transgender Law Center and membership across the South. Job description and details are available online. Email resumes with a letter of interest to: Kris Hayashi at jobs@transgenderlawcenter.org.

Theatrical premiere

The film “Reach” will premiere on Oct. 19 in 10 major markets across the U.S. in observance of National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month. The high school drama about bullying from the perspective of the bully, the bullied, and the bystanders. North Carolinians can see the piece at Northgate Stadium 10, 1058 W. Club Blvd., in Durham, N.C. Check the theatre for showtimes and tickets.

Belly up!

The Human Rights Campaign Charlotte will host its Beers 4 Equality 2.0 on Oct. 14, 12 p.m., at Birdsong Brewing Co., 1016 N. Davidson St. This pre-election event will be highlighted by game play between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Redskins. Tickets are $25/online and $30/at the door and include a souvenir pint glass, two beer tickets and an annual membership or renewal to the organization. Music will be provided by DJ Little Betty before kick-off and during half time.

Prostate tips

LGBTQ scholarly publisher Harrington Park Press has announced the release of “Gay & Bisexual Men Living with Prostate Cancer (from Diagnosis to Recover).” The book addresses bias against and unique need of gay and bisexual men living with prostate cancer. Dr. Simon Rosser and Dr. Bill West, coauthors of several chapters in the book, answer 12 questions online and offer advice to gay and bisexual men facing prostate cancer.

Keynoter announced

Organizers of the 2018 Carolina Conference on Queer Youth, to be held on Oct. 19 at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, have announced that its keynote speaker will be Juniperangelica/Gia Cordova, a brown, queer, transgender grassroots organizer from California.

Fund drive

Guilford Green Foundation has launched its Friendship Fund Drive and has announced that contributions are strong. The goal is $85,000 and nearly $50,000 has been raised so far.

Champions honored

The American Civil Liberties Union North Carolina will honor members of the community with their Liberty Awards on Oct. 6, 5 p.m., at The Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Dr. in Chapel Hill, N.C. Honorees recognized groups and individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to protecting and advancing civil rights and civil liberties in North Carolina are: former judge Hon. Gregory A. Weeks, Frank Porter Graham Award for Lifetime Achievement (presided over the first and only challenges brought under North Carolina’s Racial Justice Act, among other cases); Comunidad Colectiva (fought for immigrants’ rights); Muslim Women (combating Islamophobia); and Christina Cowger, a founding member and coordinator of North Carolina Stop Torture Now.

Watch out Abby Lee

Netflix is launching a new docu-series called “Dancing Queen” on Oct. 5 that stars Justin Johnson (aka drag personality Alyssa Edwards) as the Beyond Belief Dance Company competition dance team coach. The show features a lot of “dancing and prancing” as Johnson shares his drag, family and love life with viewers. The series is executive produced by RuPaul Charles and others.

LGBTQ and allies fundraiser

The 1st Annual LGBTQ & Allies Post-Pride Celebration and Fundraiser will be held on Oct. 6, 2 p.m., at Unity of The Blue Ridge, 2041 Old Fanning Bridge Rd., in Mills River, N.C. Attendees will be able to enjoy entertainment, dancing, snacks, raffle, vendors and more in a family-friendly, alcohol-free environment. Performers include women’s drumming troupe Wild Bodema, singer-songwriters Beth York and Barbara Ester and “The Voice” contestant Geoff McBride. NYDeb/Deb Vetere will serve as host. The event will take place, rain (inside) or shine (outside). Non-profits are free to bring information to distribute at community tables. Proceeds will benefit Unity of The Blue Ridge. Admission is a suggested $10 contribution, under 13 free.

Grantee travels U.S.

Marriott International #LoveTravels Beyond Barriers grant winner Jordan Reeves has been awarded with $50,000 as part of its Social Innovation Investment initiative. His organization will also receive a year of summits and mentorship opportunities from Marriott executives. The Alabama resident and founder of VideoOut has been traveling the U.S. “amplifying the voices of LGBTQ people by capturing their coming out stories for VideoOut, working alongside organizations and communities to build the largest library of coming out stories,” the Marriott said. “The VideoOut library serves as a tool for advocacy, awareness and education,” they added.

Trans group

A new transgender group has begun in Statesville, N.C. It provides a safe space for social gatherings and support for those who are 13 years old to adults. Those who are questioning and gender non-binary are also welcome. The next meeting will be on Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m., at Grace Baptist Church, 719 Club Dr. Direct questions to group leader Amanda Walker at 336-466-0814.

Christian org conference

The Q Christian Fellowship Conference will be held from Jan. 10-13, 2019 in Chicago, Ill. This is the 15th annual event for the organization. Registration is available online.

Queer benefit

The North Star LGBTQ Community Center, that celebrated its fifth anniversary on Sept. 30, has a new way to raise funds for its organization. Participants are asked to host a Queer Premiere Party, selecting a favorite TV show that’s beginning its new season and inviting friends to join in. Those who attend are asked to chip in a contribution to North Star.

Church is golden

Metropolitan Community Churches is hitting a milestone. It will celebrate its 50th anniversary from Oct. 6-7 in Los Angeles, Calif. The event features an arts evening, a narrated history bus tour of the church’s sacred spaces, Gala with founder Rev. Elder Dr. Troy Perry and a worship service celebration where he will preach. All attendees are being asked to wear gold and white. Those who are unable to attend are asked to join in on Oct. 7 by wearing gold and white in observance of Anniversary Sunday. Special worship materials are available from the fellowship and some churches may collect a special offering to honor the occasion. Churches are also encouraged to submit a 30-second video congratulating Perry and send to spaces.hightail.com/space/mhRuqn9uql or email to info@mccla.org. Include church full name, location and clergy or lay leader’s name.

Gala sells out

The LGBT Center of Raleigh’s annual awards gala on Oct. 5 had its earliest table sell out in history. In late September, only a few individual and couple seats were available. Attendees will see a number of recipients receive honors during the evening’s program. A special, one-time Decade of Service Award will be presented to the City of Raleigh, Wake County and the State of North Carolina for their actions in recognizing June 2018 as LGBTQ Pride Month. Others receiving awards are: Lee Storrow, Rising Star of the Year; Britt Ellis, LGBTQ Ally of the Year; The Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolina, 2018 Organization of the Year; Colin McKerrell, 2018 Center Volunteer of the Year; and Alyssa Canty, 2018 Program Volunteer of the Year.

Channel launch

Radio.com will launch its OUT NOW 24/7 FM talk and music station on Oct. 11 in observance of National Coming Out Day. The channel will be programmed through the lens of the LGBTQ community and available on FM dial 97.1 HD2 and the Radio.com app. “OUT NOW is positioned to become a vital source of news, entertainment and music specially curated to enrich the lives of everyone who tunes in and we want you to join in the celebration,” developers said.

Milk’s Jewish life

In September “Harvey Milk — His lives and death” by Lillian Faderman was released by Yale University Press. Spectator journalist Peter Tatchell said that the book shared details about the gay activist in ways many may not have known before and his Jewish heritage.

Pride success

Tri-Pride Festival organizers’ expectations were exceeded when the Johnson City, Tenn. event held in mid-September saw between 5,000 and 7,000 in attendance. TriPride founder George Chamoun told the Johnson City Press that they had expected between 1,000 and 5,000. East Tennessee State University student Niko Armstrong shared, “I heard someone say this was one of the biggest parades in Johnson City history and that is fantastic. It almost moved me to tears because it was that big and we were a part of it.”

