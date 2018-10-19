Association honors Foust with champion award

RALEIGH, N.C. — The ADAP Advocacy Association selected Evelyn Foust, director of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Communicable Diseases branch, as the 2018 recipient of the William E. Arnold ADAP Champion Award.

Foust was one of nine ADAP Leadership Awards honorees, which recognizes individual, community, government, media and corporate leaders who are working to improve access to care and treatment for people living with HIV/AIDS— including the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP).

Foust was presented with the award during the association’s 11th Annual Conference, which was held from Sept. 20-21 in Washington, D.C. The association’s mission is to promote and enhance ADAP and improve access to care for individuals living with HIV/AIDS. It works with advocates, community, healthcare, government, patients, pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders to raise awareness, while offering patient educational programs and fostering greater community collaboration.

“It’s a real honor for Evelyn and the state of North Carolina that she was selected to receive this year’s ADAP Champion Award. When you look at major advancements in HIV treatment and prevention in North Carolina over the last 20 years, Evelyn has had a hand in all of them. From modernizing our state’s HIV law to ending the ADAP waiting list, people living with HIV have a champion in Evelyn Foust,” said Lee Storrow, executive director of the NC AIDS Action Network.

info: adapadvocacyassociation.org.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.