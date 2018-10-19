TOY debuts podcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time Out Youth Center (TOY) debuted its new bi-weekly podcast series, “Out With It,” on Oct.11 in recognition of National Coming Out Day.

The gender-fluid podcast is specifically developed for LGBTQ youth, the LGBTQ community and allies, the organization shared. Center staff team up with LGBTQ youth on every episode to hear their perspective on topics relevant to them.

TOY staff and youth believe a podcast is an excellent way to amplify the voices of LGBTQ youth in the Carolinas, as well as to provide a digital presence where LGBTQ youth can share their stories and experiences. The center hopes that these panel discussions will provide education and awareness for allies to the LGBTQ community, and more importantly, serve as peer support and a resource for LGBTQ youth across the country that might not have access to spaces like Time Out Youth Center. Each episode will end with the youth panel sharing national resources relevant to LGBTQ youth, such as The Trevor Project, Trans Lifeline and Center Link.

The LGBTQ youth-focused panel-format podcast is made possible through the continued support of the Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund. Along with the fund’s support, the Charlotte Comedy Zone has offered to provide access to their studio space to record episodes, the center said. Steven Pappas, a center volunteer and creator of the “Is This Adulting?” podcast, is also providing support with the production of Out With It. Out With It’s branding and marketing direction was provided by LGA as part of their annual Goodstock campaign.

To listen to the podcasts, visit timeoutyouth.org/podcast.

info: timeoutyouth.org.

