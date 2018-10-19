News Briefs 10.19.18

Governor makes proclamation

Earlier in the month, Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed October as LGBTQ History Month. The document in part commended its observance “to all citizens.” He recognized Pauli Murray, a Durham, N.C. native and black feminist civil rights activist. He also stated that the “State of North Carolina stands with the LGBTQ community in the struggle for human rights and the dignity of every person to be visible and open in their authenticity.”

Youth hold Halloween dance

The youth group, iNSIDEoUT, will hold their free Halloween dance on Oct. 20, 7-10 p.m., at Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 E. Trinity Ave., in Durham, N.C. The event is open to those who are 13 and older, as well as those who are 12 and under with parental permission. A $5 suggested contribution will be welcome by organizers. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumers, as they enjoy food, spooks and fun. Adult chaperons will be on hand. Email insideoutamy@gmail.com for more details.

Org helps trans community

GoFundMe launched a new centralized hub on Oct. 11 on National Coming Out Day that enables the transgender community to quickly start a GoFundMe to support their gender confirmation surgery. The organization has been a long supporter of the LGBTQ community and “wants to ensure that there is a truly supportive space for all undergoing gender confirmation surgery,” it said. The site has a surgery cost and funding guide online and other resources.

Council launches family groups

The Family Equality Council announced the launch of their National Network of LGBTQ Family Groups. The network’s aims are to empower, educate and support LGBTQ family groups and community leaders by connecting members, offering them a platform to share challenges and successes, providing training and technical assistance, creating access to free resources, offering mentorship and providing mini-grants. Currently there are nearly 40 groups in 22 states. In North Carolina there is S.E.A.R.CH. (Safe Environment for the Acceptance of Rainbow Children), a program of the LGBT Center of Raleigh (search@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com) and in South Carolina there is the Journal of Reproductive Justice in Greenville (katy.luxion@gmail.com). Membership is free and applications area available online.

Dewey’s sit-in site honored

The dedication of an historical marker to commemorate the nation’s first LGBTQ sit-in at Dewey’s was held on Oct. 1. The market is located at 17th and St. James Sts. in the city’s Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. It honors LGBTQ activists who, from May through June 1965, peacefully demonstrated against the then-popular diner’s refusal to serve gays and/or anyone appearing in non-gender conforming attire. After arrests, convictions and public protests, Dewey’s reversed its policy, giving the nation’s nascent gay rights movement one of its first victories. “The dedication of the eighth nationally significant LGBT historic marker makes the statement that not only is Philadelphia the birthplace of the nation, but the city is also the foundation of LGBT civil rights movement, stated Malcolm Lazin, executive director of Equality Forum. “This becomes the eighth marker of LGBTQ significance. Others recognized are: Barbara Gittings residence, gay pioneers/annual reminders, John Fryer, Giovanni’s Room, Philadelphia Conference, AIDS Library of Philadelphia and Edie Windsor.

Soulforce holds reunion

Soulforce is holding its reunion, “Journeys to Spiritual Justice,” from Oct. 26-28 at First Christian Church of Lynchburg, 3109 Rivermont Ave., in Lynchburg, Va. The event, which celebrates 20 years of LGBTQ activism, kicks off on Friday evening and continues with community education, prayer and action on Saturday, ending with services and a guest speaker on Sunday. Keynote Speakers include Haven Herrin, executive director of Soulforce, and Justin Lee, author and founder of the Gay Christian Network. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested and is available online at bit.ly/2NFfHcM.

Ordinance passage nets support

The Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) was instrumental in the recent passage of a non-discrimination ordinance in Mount Pleasant, S.C. by the town’s council. The unanimous vote approved two ordinances that respectively prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in the rental and sale of housing, and in the enjoyment and privileges to public accommodations. Linda Ketner, AFFA founder and former president said, “The people of Mount Pleasant have always valued fairness, so I was pleased but not surprised at Council’s unanimous support for inclusive housing and public accommodation ordinances.”

Network debuts trans superhero

On Oct. 14, the CW network debuted its transgender “Supergirl” character Dreamer/Nia Nal and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas gender and sexuality studies professor Dr. Erika Gisela Abad has given her insights into the character and its portrayal by transgender actress Nicole Maines. One thing that she has expressed is that “Supergirl” is changing the game for transgender youth.

ALFA bingo success

AIDS Leadership Foothills-Area Alliance (ALFA), Hickory, N.C., announced that its fall bingo event marked much success as it netted $16,000 in fundraising dollars. The organization has also shared that its ribbon cutting for the “big red van” was successful as well. Upcoming events for ALFA include: Uncorked wine and beer tasting, artisan eats and chef demonstration and silent auction , Nov. 3, 6 p.m., Moretz Mills, 74 8th St. SE, #203, tickets $25 online; and Winter Gala, Dec. 9, tickets $100 available online for preordering, information pending.

PFLAG members honored

PFLAG Greensboro member Linda Stroupe was recognized for her six years of service on the PFLAG National Board at a recent PFLAG National Board of Directors meeting in Washington, D.C. In other news, the chapter is currently engaged in its annual membership drive. Dues are $20 for individuals and $40 for households. The organization is also accepting contributions to its general and scholarship funds at any time of the year to help set off the costs of operations and events.

GGF opens youth hours

The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center, 1205 W. Bessemer Ave., Suite 226, in Greensboro, N.C., are now holding youth drop-in hours from 4-7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. This is open to youth ages 12-18 who are able to avail of access to a library of LGBTQ-themed books, as well as movies and games in safe and affirming environment.

Trans youth vies for homecoming queen

Seventeen-year-old senior Marquis Monroe, a student at Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville, N.C., fought against opposition in her run for homecoming queen. She obtained support from students and faculty who encouraged her to run, The Fayetteville Observer reported.

Billboard campaign unveiled

On Oct. 1, Lambda Legal launched a national billboard campaign “No Excuse” underscoring that “religious freedom is no excuse for discrimination.” The first set of billboards were unveiled at high-traffic locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City, the organization said. The billboards will be on display until Oct. 28. “By placing these billboards on some of the busiest streets in some of the country’s biggest cities, we want to start a national conversation among decent, fair-minded people who don’t think religion should be used to bully our neighbors,” said Lambda Legal Director of Marketing and Editorial Angelo Ragaza. “We want to remind our communities, especially in this political climate, that there is a culture war being waged by evangelical extremists with LGBT people in its crosshairs. We’re on the front lines, fighting efforts to enshrine discrimination into law. We must be more vigilant than ever.”

Parke named CJJ organizer

Carolina Jews for Justice has has hired Cole Parke as a full-time organizer. Parke has been involved in many issues related to extremism, including racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia and anti-Semitism and was a co-founder and coordinating team member of Boston SURJ, the organization said.

Concert season opens

Charlotte Pride Band has announced the opening of its 2018-2019 season with “An American Elegy” on Nov. 3, 6 p.m., at Myers Park Baptist Church, Heaton Hall, 1900 Queens Rd. The concert will be led by the band’s new artistic director, John Stanley Ross. The concert will also feature other works by American composers such as Leonard Bernstein, John Philip Sousa, Eric Whitacre, Frank Ticheli and Samuel Hazo. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door or online.

Awareness key to center observance

North Carolina State University’s GLBT Center has been observing LGBT History Month by focusing on their theme, “Strategic Activism: Fighting on All Fronts.” The theme focuses on the various models of activism, resistance, advocacy and solidarity within intersectional social justice, The Technician reported. The center is using art forms and other vehicles to help raise awareness, including workshops and a special exhibit of local artists, “Activism: Advocacy and Advocacy through Art,” in the African American Culture Center.

Group discussion participants sought

The Triangle Empowerment Center and Duke University have issued a call for HIV negative participants, ages 30-39, to join a discussion group at TEC/Re-City, 122 Broadway, Durham, N.C., that focuses on African-American gay men and improving access to PrEP. Topics are: PrEP messaging, healthcare discrimination and stigma, medication adherence support and communities who support the health and well-being of gay African-American men. Sessions are being held through December at a date and time convenient to participants. Gift cards and refreshments will be served. Call 800-806-3558 to learn more or to schedule a time to meet for an intake.

Museum fellow named

Elsewhere museum named Daniel Coleman Chávez, who hails from Durham and Greensboro, N.C. and San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, México, as a Southern Constellations fellow for its month-long residency which began on Oct. 11 and continues through Nov. 6. Chávez is an artist, scholar and activist-organizer, who traverses body-politics using art, dance and choreography within an evolving transnational collaboration, Elsewhere shared. He is an assistant professor of women’s and gender studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, a member of Southerners on New Ground and helped to form the first major coalition among lesbian and transgender feminists in the state of Chiapas and in México, functioning as one of the leaders of the first Jornadas Lesbo Trans Feministas.

Bi book awards submissions open

The Bi Writers Association announced that submissions are now open for its Seventh Annual Bisexual Book Awards. Any 2018 book with a bisexual character, storyline, subject matter or theme is eligible for submission. Book awards are open to all authors regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Books can be submitted by the author, publisher, or the association Twelve book and two special categories are available. The deadline to submit is Dec. 2. Awards will be presented on June 1, 2019 in New York. To receive a submission form, email biwritersassoc@gmail.com or visit biwriters.org/write-us. Be sure to include the name of the book, author name, imprint/publisher, year of first publication and whether it is fiction or non-fiction. More information is available online.

Panel seeks participants

The Henne Group is currently searching for respondents for a new research panel dedicated solely to HIV/AIDS studies. To be considered, hopefuls are asked to complete a short questionnaire available at bit.ly/research_panel. All studies are paid.

‘Reach’ release

Christian Meoli’s Voltaire Media has announced its theatrical release of high school bullying drama “Reach” on Oct. 19 in 10 major markets, including the Carolinas. The complete list of cities is: Atlanta, Ga., Boston, Mass., Cleveland, Ohio, Detroit, Mich., Holtsville, N.Y., Los Angeles, Calif., Minneapolis, Minn., New York City, N.Y., Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and San Francisco, California. The film’s story is told through the three different points of view: the bully, the bullied and bystanders. It stars Garrett Clayton, Jordan Doww, Johnny James Fiore, Bojesse Christopher, Kevin Sizemore, Steven Thomas Capp, Joey Bragg, Corbin Bernsen and a special appearance by Concetta Tomei. The North Carolina theatre is Stadium 10 at Northgate, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham.

GGF explores SONG chapter

The Guilford Green Foundation announced that it held an interest meeting on Sept. 21 to determine whether the community was interested in creating a Southerners on New Ground (SONG) chapter. Nearly 50 individuals attended and had the opportunity to socialize and talk about what they wanted from a Greensboro chapter of SONG, the foundation’s Executive Director Jennifer Ruppe shared. They also viewed two short documentaries presented by House of Pentacles, a film training program for black, transgender queer youth, Ruppe added. Representatives of SONG were on hand to share information with the group about the organization’s current goals. At the end of the event, and based on the positive feedback received, Greensboro SONG organizers are going through the process of officially creating a Greensboro chapter and meeting schedule. To learn more, email claudette.colvin@gmail.com.

