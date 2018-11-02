Transgender Awareness

TDOR Events

Candlelight vigils and supportive options traverse the Carolinas

It’s been a painful and challenging year under the Trump administration and it seems that there is an overwhelming desire to nullify the transgender community by Right-Wing Conservatives.

With that in mind, it has never been more crucial to stand up for the transgender community and show support, especially when it comes to remembering those whose lives have been cut short by violence. Here are some Carolinas events where LGBTQ and allied individuals can come together to show respect to those lost.

North Carolina

Asheville

Nov. 20

Pritchard Park

4 College St., Asheville

6 p.m.

Meet at 5 p.m. at the U.S. Cellar Center, 87 Haywood St., to march to Pritchard Park, where community members will take turns reading the names of those lost this year, and will light candles. Warm beverages will be provided. A support group to take place after the event.

bit.ly/2AuaJMs.

Charlotte

Nov. 20

Time Out Youth Center

3800 Monroe Rd., Charlotte

6:30 p.m.

Time Out Youth Center is hosting a community led Transgender Day of Remembrance in collaboration with transgender-focused organizations, local non-profits and support networks across the region. Join the transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, agender, demi-gender and gender non-conforming community to honor transgender lives which have been lost to anti-transgender violence. Artistic expression, personal restoration and recognition will be given space on behalf of those lost. Dinner will be provided. All are welcome.

timeoutyouth.org.

Raleigh

Nov. 19

North Carolina State University Campus

Talley Student Union, Room 3285

5 p.m.

The GLBT Center will host a candlelight vigil as participants read the names and stories of those lost, along with a reflection on the intersecting violence of transphobia, racism, classism, xenophobia, ableism, and other forms of oppression.

bit.ly/2OT5QWc.

Nov. 20

North Carolina State Capitol

1 E. Edonton St., Raleigh

6 p.m.

The LGBT Center of Raleigh is hosting a candlelight vigil at the south side of North Carolina State Capitol building on E. Morgan St., with a reception following at the center, 324 S. Harrington St.

lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

South Carolina

Charleston

Nov. 15

Unitarian Church in Charleston

4 Archdale St.

7 p.m.

Charleston Transgender Day of Remembrance hosts its remembrance of South Carolinians Sasha Wall, Cathalina Christina James, and Regina Denise Brown and others who lost their lives over the past year.

bit.ly/2EQ5ZFh.

Columbia

Nov. 20

Washington Street United Methodist Church

1401 Washington St., Columbia

6:30 p.m.

A memorial for all known transgender individuals who have been a victim of violent crime in the past 12 months.

bit.ly/2z3Ia6Q.

Editor’s Note: Know of an event we missed? Send an email to editor@goqnotes.com to let us know so we can add it to this article.

Support Groups

Carolinas options help to make transgender life easier

Being able to receive support is essential in today’s world where the LGBTQ community is being battered by a staunch Conservative agenda. No other group is in need of support more than those who are transgender.

Listed below are samplings of groups available in the Carolinas.

North Carolina

Charlotte

Transcend Charlotte

3800 Monroe Rd.

Transcend Charlotte creates a safe, trauma-free space for transgender and LGBQ adults. It provides therapy and referral services, a clothing closet, as well as holds support group sessions.

transcendcharlotte.org.

Triad

Trans Support Group

North Star LGBTQ Community Center

930 Burke St.

A private, bi-weekly group that is open only to those who identify as transgender in a supportive setting outside the center.

northstarlgbtcc.com/trans-support-group/.

Triangle

Durham Gender Alliance

Private group for Triangle-area gender-diverse individuals, their significant others, family members, friends and allies.

groups.yahoo.com/group/durhamgenderalliance/.

Transgender Initiative

LGBT Center of Raleigh

324 S. Harrington St.

The Transgender Initiative is built around the idea of creating a communal, safe place for individuals from all across the gender spectrum, along with their allies and families, to meet, gather and provide a supportive and welcoming social environment.

lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Western

Phoenix Transgender Support

Phoenix Transgender Support is an empowerment group located in Asheville, N.C. that offers a safe and non-judgmental space for interaction.

phoenixtgs.weebly.com.

Statewide

Carolina Transgender Society

Carolina Transgender Society provides attendees with a private, secure location to meet informally at mainstream locations for people that want to dress in a gender different than their biological one.

carolinatransgendersociety.com.

NCHRC and Trans Health

North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition’s transgender support groups meet in Carrboro, Fayetteville and Burlington. NCHRC also facilitates a peer-education network on safer hormone use and provides referrals to transgender healthcare. NCHRC also trains medical, housing and other providers on how to make their services more accessible to transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals.

nchrc.org/harm-reduction/trans-gender-services/.

North Carolina Transgender Unity

Provides information and resources for transgender individuals and their friends, as well as significant other.

geocities.ws/nctgunity/.

South Carolina

Charleston Area Transgender Support

Charleston Area Transgender Support offers a place where all members of the transgender community can gather to assist and support each other on each person’s respective journey.

chasareatsupport.org.

Gender Benders

Gender Benders is a grassroots organization for transgender and gender diverse individuals in the Southeastern U.S. It is based in Upstate, S.C. and has chapters and partner organizations in Hattiesburg, Miss., Clemson, S.C., and Hendersonville, N.C.

genderbenders.org.

(M)idlands (A)rea (T)ransgender (S)upport

Harriet Hancock Center

1108 Woodrow St.

The Midlands Area Transgender Support of Columbia SC provides various facilitated support groups in a friendly and supportive environment.

harriethancockcenter.org/trans.

National

National Center for Transgender Equality

transequality.org.

Trans Latina Coalition

translatinacoalition.org.

Trans Lifeline

translifeline.org.

Trans Student Education Resources

transstudent.org.

Transgender American Veterans Association

transveteran.org.

Transgender Law Center

transgenderlawcenter.org.

Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund

transgenderlegal.org.

Clothes Closets

Gender-affirming attire available for transgender community

Transitioning from one gender to another for transgender individuals comes with some challenges. One such “problem” might be establishing a completely new wardrobe. Costs may be prohibitive, and feeling comfortable trying on or shopping for clothes can be awkward.

Across the Carolinas, transgender groups have created clothes closets that are filled with gently worn items. Shoppers can easily select items in a non-judgmental environment.

Here are some “stores” available to help make the process easier. (By the way, they are always in need of inventory, so contact them to gift items.)

North Carolina

Charlotte

TransCloset

Transcend Charlotte

3800 Monroe Rd.

Free clothing service for transgender-identified individuals and anyone struggling with issues related to gender expression. By appointment only.

transcendcharlotte.org.

Durham

Trans & GNC Closet

LGBTQ Center of Durham

114 Hunt St.

A safe place to grab some clothing on the third Saturday of each month.

gbtqcenterofdurham.org.

Winston-Salem

Trans Clothing Closet

North Star LGBTQ Center

930 Burke St.

The Trans Clothing Closet is available by appointment at The Shalom Project at Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St. North Star volunteers will accompany shoppers if requested.

northstarlgbtcc.com/trans-clothing-closet.

